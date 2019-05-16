Mitchell Thorp Foundation awarded 10 News Leadership Award

For more than 40 years the 10News Leadership Award has honored individuals and organizations who do extraordinary things to improve lives in San Diego. Together with 10 News community partner LEAD San Diego, the Leadership Award acknowledges San Diegans nominated by their peers for selfless acts of time, dedication and making the community a better place. The 10 News leadership award is given yearly to those organizations who distinguish themselves through commitment, passion and purpose.

Mitchell Thorp Foundation is honored to be the April 2019 10 News Leadership recipient. Channel 10 News Anchor Steve Atkinson presented the award to co-founders Beth and Brad Thorp, on Monday, April 29. The award was presented at the home of Blake and Michelle Matthews in San Diego, a family that has been helped by the Mitchell Thorp Foundation.

The Matthews’ 3-year-old daughter, Charlie, was diagnosed with a brain cancer last October, just six days after the birth of their second child. The Mitchell Thorp Foundation came to their assistance, to help the Matthews family with medical costs, as Charlie underwent chemotherapy and stem cell transplant. Charlie’s mom, like many, had to leave her job to stay by her daughter’s side during medical treatments. This is just one of the many families the Mitchell Thorp Foundation has helped over the last 10 years, whose mission is to provide support to families whose children have life-threatening illnesses, diseases and disorders by providing financial, emotional and resources to their desperate situation.

Through several assistance programs, the Mitchell Thorp Foundation helps families keep a roof overhead, food on the table, in addition to covering medical costs not covered by insurance, and so much more. Each year, a half a million children in the United States, including more than 2,000 children in San Diego County alone, are diagnosed with serious, life-threatening conditions, Applications file in monthly for assistance, and the Mitchell Thorp Foundation has made it its mission to help as many children and families as possible.

The Thorps truly understand what is means to have tremendous community support, after receiving it themselves when their own son Mitchell was diagnosed with a critical illness at age 13. Mitchell courageouslyfought for five years, but ultimately lost his battle with an undiagnosed illness.

“Through our own personal journey with our dear son, Mitchell, we know firsthand the heartache that parents face when their child is diagnosed with a critical illness. When communities of willing and giving hearts come together, miracles do happen.” noted Beth Thorp.. “For 10 years the San Diego community has helped encourage and support our local children and families by letting them know they are not alone, and by giving them hope that there are good people, who really care.”

For more information on the Mitchell Thorp Foundation or to donate, visit www.mitchellthorp.org.

Mitchell Thorp Foundation (MTF) is a public 501 (c)(3) organization.

