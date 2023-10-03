Adopt a Family hosts annual gala in Encinitas

Adopt A Family Foundation held its annual Gala outdoors on Sept. 10 at the Leichtag Foundation in Encinitas. The event included entertainment by Shanee Zamir, a gourmet dinner and a silent auction. Guests had the opportunity to bid on art, photography and items generously donated by some members of the Foundation’s committee as well as the local community.

Moises and Lucy Hassan and Rebeca Besquin (Liat Feco)

All proceeds from the Gala will go toward supporting individuals and families in Israel dealing with the aftereffects of terrorism.

Board President of Adopt a Family Foundation and gala co-chair Doron Malka, Sheryl Goodman, CEO and co-founder Carine Chitayat, Doris Elihu and Claude Benchimol, gala co-chair. (Liat Feco)

For more information, visit the foundation’s website at adoptafamilyfoundation.org