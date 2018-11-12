Rancho Santa Fe resident named national president of JNF Women for Israel Campaign

Myra Chack Fleischer Stefanie Blue TRUE BLUE Portrait

Rancho Santa Fe resident and attorney Myra Chack Fleischer, lead counsel and founder of Carlsbad-based Fleischer & Ravreby, has been named national president of Jewish National Fund’s (JNF-USA) Women for Israel Campaign. In her new position, Fleischer will call upon her many years of involvement with JNF to lead the Israel Campaign through the next year.

With the help of volunteers all over the United States, she will oversee the fundraising goal of $26 million for Jewish National Fund’s 2019 campaign year. She has been an active member of Jewish National Fund’s Board of Directors since 2010 and previously served multiple terms as its regional president.

“I am very much looking forward to working with this dynamic group of female philanthropists who do so much for this incredible organization and to help raise the necessary funds that support so many worthy programs,” said Fleischer.

“Myra is not only a wonderful asset to JNF, but she is an active humanitarian in her community – we are so fortunate to have her as part of our team,” said Jewish National Fund National President Dr. Sol Lizerbram.

Community service is in Fleischer’s DNA. She has served in multiple community leadership roles, including serving as vice president of Congregation Beth Am’s Board of Directors. She has also been an active member of the San Diego Volunteer Lawyers Program, the region’s oldest and largest pro bono legal services program. Additionally, Fleischer has served as a volunteer legal counselor with the Project SARAH Domestic Violence Clinic, a program of Jewish Family Services of San Diego, and as a board member of the Women’s Leadership Institute in San Diego.