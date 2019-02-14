Event briefs: Feb. 14

Solana Beach Library to host local author Andrea Moriarty Feb. 19

Solana Beach resident Andrea Moriarty will be the guest speaker at the Friends Night Out program on Tuesday, Feb. 19. She will discuss her latest book, “Radical Inclusion: What I Learned About Risk, Humility and Kindness from My Son with Autism.” Moriarty is passionate about creating a full life for her adult son and has scoured the country to find programs that support people like him.

Moriarty is also passionate about integrating people with disabilities into society because it brings out the best in all of us and we all thrive. She states, “We all grow if we embrace risk, humility and kindness.” Her book is about making to world a better place by including everyone.

Her son, Reid, is a singer, songwriter, speaker and host of “Talk Time with Reid Moriarty.”

This special program will be held in The Cove at the Solana Beach Library on Feb. 19. Refreshments will be available at 6 p.m. and the program will start promptly at 6:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. The library is located at 157 Stevens Avenue and parking will be available at both the upper level of Earl Warren Middle School parking lot and the lower level library parking lot.

Friendship Gardeners of Del Mar meeting

Friendship Gardeners of Del Mar will hold its monthly meeting Saturday, Feb. 23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Several of the club’s members will discuss varieties of “Poppies.” Newcomers are always welcome. Interested in meeting gardeners? Call 858-755-6570 for the Del Mar meeting location.

DivorceCare divorce recovery seminar and support group

DivorceCare divorce recovery seminar and support group meets at Grace Point Church in Carmel Valley on Mondays, from March 18 through June 17 from 7-9 p.m. The church is located at 13340 Hayford Way, San Diego, 92130.

DivorceCare features nationally-recognized experts on divorce and recovery topics. Seminar sessions include “Facing My Anger,” “Facing My Loneliness,” “New Relationships,” “KidCare” and “Forgiveness.”

For more information, call Grace Point Church at (858) 481-0424 or email divorcecare@gracepointsd.com.

Bipolar support group meeting in Del Mar

The Del Mar branch of Depression Bipolar Support Alliance will meet from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Pacifica Del Mar restaurant in the Del Mar Plaza. Family and friends are welcome. Parking is validated for the underground garage. For information about the group, contact Roger Alsabrook at 858-525-1509 or rogeralsabrook@yahoo.com.

The Speakeasy Gala to benefit The Arc of SD

Join efforts to support children and adults with disabilities at A Salute to The Jewels of San Diego at The Speakeasy Gala. Proceeds from this event benefit programs that make a difference in the lives of 2,000 children and adults who would otherwise not have access to the services that they need to thrive and be visible, engaged, and contributing members of our community.

Spend a night in the Roaring ‘20s on Saturday, March 23, at the US Grant Hotel. This unforgettable evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception followed by a world-class dining experience at 7 p.m. and dancing to music by Wayne Foster Music & Entertainment. Guests also have the opportunity to participate in a live and silent auction by bidding on fabulous items to support The Arc of San Diego’s essential life services.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact Jennifer Bates Navarra at (619) 685-1175, ext. 291 or jnavarra@arc-sd.com. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.arc-sd.com/speakeasygala.

Music By The Sea: Romantic Pairings

“Music By The Sea: Romantic Pairings” features Anastasia Malliaras, soprano, Aaron Haas, guitar, Laurel Irene, soprano, and Jaxon Williams, guitar. Two brilliant guitar/soprano duos in one concert. Malliaras and Haas will perform music by Franz Schubert and a song cycle by Spanish composer Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco. Irene and Williams will offer a contrasting program of American music from the 20th century by Domenico Argento. All four artists are from the USC Thornton School of Music.

Friday, Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. $14, or at the door. Tickets, and at the door. Info 760-633-2746.

North Coast Symphony presents ‘Soloist Spotlight’ concert

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra “Soloist Spotlight” concert will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2:30 p.m., at the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 3459 Manchester Avenue, in Cardiff. Featured soloist Ray Nowak, trumpeter with the San Diego Symphony, will perform the exciting Trumpet Concerto in A-Flat Major by Alexander Arutiunian. The orchestra will perform Symphony No. 8 by Antonín Dvo?ák and Polovtsian Dances by Alexander Borodin. Tickets available at the door: $10 general, $8 seniors/students/military, $25/family max.

Conducted by Dan Swem, the orchestra is funded in part by the City of Encinitas, the Mizel Family Foundation, and donations from members and the public. This concert is also supported by a generous donation by the Watts Family in Memory of Eileen Lievanos. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.

SD Film Festival Oscar Viewing Party

The San Diego International Film Festival’s Awards Viewing Party will be held Sunday, Feb. 24 from 4:30-10 p.m. at a private estate in Rancho Santa Fe. The event includes a red carpet, hosted bar, food tasting from some of San Diego’s top chefs, a champagne welcome, raffle, live viewing of the telecast and more.

Proceeds benefit the San Diego Film Foundation FOCUS On Impact Educational Program.

For more information and tickets to the event, visit sdfilmfest.com.

Fifth Annual Women’s Symposium

The Academy of Our Lady of Peace (OLP), the oldest high school in San Diego and the only all-girls’ school in the county, will host its Fifth Annual Women’s Symposium, Piloting Your Life, on Friday, March 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on its historic campus in Normal Heights. San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan will serve as keynote speaker, Mara Fortin, owner of Nothing Bundt Cakes, will be the closing speaker, and they will be joined with upwards of 20 other panelists.

The event brings together top women leaders to share their insights and pathways to success with OLP students and the larger community. Through dialogue and conversations, these female leaders share their personal experiences of standing up for themselves and fearlessly chasing their dreams.

To purchase tickets or learn more, visit: www.aolp.org/olpws/

