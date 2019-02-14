Event briefs: Feb. 14

Solana Beach Library to host local author Andrea Moriarty Feb. 19
Solana Beach resident Andrea Moriarty will be the guest speaker at the Friends Night Out program on Tuesday, Feb. 19. She will discuss her latest book, “Radical Inclusion: What I Learned About Risk, Humility and Kindness from My Son with Autism.” Moriarty is passionate about creating a full life for her adult son and has scoured the country to find programs that support people like him.
Moriarty is also passionate about integrating people with disabilities into society because it brings out the best in all of us and we all thrive. She states, “We all grow if we embrace risk, humility and kindness.” Her book is about making to world a better place by including everyone.
Her son, Reid, is a singer, songwriter, speaker and host of “Talk Time with Reid Moriarty.”
This special program will be held in The Cove at the Solana Beach Library on Feb. 19. Refreshments will be available at 6 p.m. and the program will start promptly at 6:30 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. The library is located at 157 Stevens Avenue and parking will be available at both the upper level of Earl Warren Middle School parking lot and the lower level library parking lot.
Friendship Gardeners of Del Mar meeting
Friendship Gardeners of Del Mar will hold its monthly meeting Saturday, Feb. 23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Several of the club’s members will discuss varieties of “Poppies.” Newcomers are always welcome. Interested in meeting gardeners? Call 858-755-6570 for the Del Mar meeting location.
DivorceCare divorce recovery seminar and support group
DivorceCare divorce recovery seminar and support group meets at Grace Point Church in Carmel Valley on Mondays, from March 18 through June 17 from 7-9 p.m. The church is located at 13340 Hayford Way, San Diego, 92130.
DivorceCare features nationally-recognized experts on divorce and recovery topics. Seminar sessions include “Facing My Anger,” “Facing My Loneliness,” “New Relationships,” “KidCare” and “Forgiveness.”
For more information, call Grace Point Church at (858) 481-0424 or email divorcecare@gracepointsd.com.
Bipolar support group meeting in Del Mar
The Del Mar branch of Depression Bipolar Support Alliance will meet from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Pacifica Del Mar restaurant in the Del Mar Plaza. Family and friends are welcome. Parking is validated for the underground garage. For information about the group, contact Roger Alsabrook at 858-525-1509 or rogeralsabrook@yahoo.com.
The Speakeasy Gala to benefit The Arc of SD
Join efforts to support children and adults with disabilities at A Salute to The Jewels of San Diego at The Speakeasy Gala. Proceeds from this event benefit programs that make a difference in the lives of 2,000 children and adults who would otherwise not have access to the services that they need to thrive and be visible, engaged, and contributing members of our community.
Spend a night in the Roaring ‘20s on Saturday, March 23, at the US Grant Hotel. This unforgettable evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception followed by a world-class dining experience at 7 p.m. and dancing to music by Wayne Foster Music & Entertainment. Guests also have the opportunity to participate in a live and silent auction by bidding on fabulous items to support The Arc of San Diego’s essential life services.
For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact Jennifer Bates Navarra at (619) 685-1175, ext. 291 or jnavarra@arc-sd.com. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.arc-sd.com/speakeasygala.
Music By The Sea: Romantic Pairings
“Music By The Sea: Romantic Pairings” features Anastasia Malliaras, soprano, Aaron Haas, guitar, Laurel Irene, soprano, and Jaxon Williams, guitar. Two brilliant guitar/soprano duos in one concert. Malliaras and Haas will perform music by Franz Schubert and a song cycle by Spanish composer Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco. Irene and Williams will offer a contrasting program of American music from the 20th century by Domenico Argento. All four artists are from the USC Thornton School of Music.
Friday, Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. $14, or at the door. Tickets, and at the door. Info 760-633-2746.
North Coast Symphony presents ‘Soloist Spotlight’ concert
The North Coast Symphony Orchestra “Soloist Spotlight” concert will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2:30 p.m., at the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 3459 Manchester Avenue, in Cardiff. Featured soloist Ray Nowak, trumpeter with the San Diego Symphony, will perform the exciting Trumpet Concerto in A-Flat Major by Alexander Arutiunian. The orchestra will perform Symphony No. 8 by Antonín Dvo?ák and Polovtsian Dances by Alexander Borodin. Tickets available at the door: $10 general, $8 seniors/students/military, $25/family max.
Conducted by Dan Swem, the orchestra is funded in part by the City of Encinitas, the Mizel Family Foundation, and donations from members and the public. This concert is also supported by a generous donation by the Watts Family in Memory of Eileen Lievanos. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.
SD Film Festival Oscar Viewing Party
The San Diego International Film Festival’s Awards Viewing Party will be held Sunday, Feb. 24 from 4:30-10 p.m. at a private estate in Rancho Santa Fe. The event includes a red carpet, hosted bar, food tasting from some of San Diego’s top chefs, a champagne welcome, raffle, live viewing of the telecast and more.
Proceeds benefit the San Diego Film Foundation FOCUS On Impact Educational Program.
For more information and tickets to the event, visit sdfilmfest.com.
Fifth Annual Women’s Symposium
The Academy of Our Lady of Peace (OLP), the oldest high school in San Diego and the only all-girls’ school in the county, will host its Fifth Annual Women’s Symposium, Piloting Your Life, on Friday, March 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on its historic campus in Normal Heights. San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan will serve as keynote speaker, Mara Fortin, owner of Nothing Bundt Cakes, will be the closing speaker, and they will be joined with upwards of 20 other panelists.
The event brings together top women leaders to share their insights and pathways to success with OLP students and the larger community. Through dialogue and conversations, these female leaders share their personal experiences of standing up for themselves and fearlessly chasing their dreams.
To purchase tickets or learn more, visit: www.aolp.org/olpws/
SD Museum of Art lecture in Del Mar
The Art of the Body: Javier Marin, sculptor: Michael Brown, SDMA Curator will discuss Javier Marin, a Mexican sculptor, best known for his precise yet expressive depictions of the human face and figure. He creates human figures that are extremely dynamic and majestic. The art lecture will be held in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Parish Hall, Del Mar, 15th and Maiden Lane (across from the Del Mar Plaza). The event will take place Monday, Feb. 25. Registration and refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and meeting from 10 to 1130 a.m. Free for San Diego Museum of Art, North County Chapter members. $10 for others. Information: 760-704-6436.
Broadway Brunch
Join Village Church Music Ministry in Rancho Santa Fe for Broadway Brunch: Songs from the Silver Screen on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 12 p.m. in the Fellowship Center. This presentation will feature beloved songs from hit movie musicals from the Golden Age up to the present day, including favorites from The Wizard of Oz, Guys and Dolls, Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Rent and A Chorus Line. Address: 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067. Tickets are available on the patio following both services or online at villagechurch.org.
Los Angeles Balalaika Orchestra concert
Encinitas Friends of the Arts will present a concert featuring the internationally-renowned Los Angeles Balalaika Orchestra on Saturday, March 2, 7 p.m., at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas, 92024.
Hailed by the Los Angeles Times as, “Musically superb,” the orchestra of 40 talented musicians plays traditional East European folk instruments such as the balalaika, domra, bayan, and gusli. They will present an exciting program of music from Russia, Ukraine and around the world. The concert is presented by Encinitas Friends of the Arts and the City of Encinitas.
Proceeds from the concert will be used for Encinitas arts education programs for youth and public art.
Tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for children ages 12 and under. To purchase tickets, visit: www.encinitasarts.org/calendar. The concert is expected to sell out, purchase tickets in advance. For more information, contact Naimeh Woodward, Encinitasarts@gmail.com, (760) 298-1708, or visit the concert website: www.encinitasarts.org.
Crosby Habitat Management Area Rare Plant ‘Treasure Hunt’
The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC), in partnership with Rincon Consultants and California Native Plant Society (CNPS) Rare Plant Biologist Amy Patten, invites volunteers to learn CNPS Rare Plant “Treasure Hunt” survey methods and help catalog the botanical treasures of the Crosby Habitat Management Area. All ages welcome with waiver. Limited to 25 guests. Parking is available at the trailhead.
Friday, March 8, 9 a.m. to noon, Crosby Habitat Management Area. 8175 Del Dios Rd. Rancho Santa Fe, 92067. Directions sent upon registration at sdrvctreasurehunt.eventbrite.com.
Contact: Jonathan Appelbaum, Conservation manager, 858-344-6654, jonathan@sdrvc.org.
Garden Tour 2019: ‘Inviting Nature Home’
The California Native Plant Society-San Diego Chapter (CNPS-San Diego) presents its seventh annual “Garden Tour, Inviting Nature Home: Native Gardens of Central San Diego County,” the weekend of April 13 and 14 from 10 a.m.– 4 p.m. each day. Spend a day or two exploring and learning from these gardens that highlight plants that create habitat, dry streambed bioswales, adjacent natural areas, water catchment devices, slope gardens, charming water features, bridges and sculptures. Location: Rancho Bernardo, Scripps Ranch, Poway, Rancho Peñ asquitos and Clairemont. For tickets and further information, please visit: cnpssd.org/events
Gonzales Canyon Volunteer Clean-Up
“Gonzales Canyon Volunteer Clean-Up” Saturday, will be held Feb. 16, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Sword Way Trailhead (Sword Way at Winstanley Way San Diego, 92130). Bring: Water, protective clothing, gloves, and close-toed shoes.
Know before you go: This is an outdoor, physical work session. Please protect your skin and eyes! Participants under 18 years of age must provide a liability waiver signed by their parent or legal guardian as provided on SDCL’s event website calendar. Sign up at www.sdcanyonlands.org. Direct questions to: Samantha Collins, sami@sdcanyonlands.org, 619-920-9134.
San Diego Symphony: Upcoming events
San Diego Symphony February/March highlights at Copley Symphony Hall include:
Feb. 22: An Evening with Michael Feinstein. America’s most honored cabaret artist Michael Feinstein brings his intimate talents to the Jacobs Music Center stage in a show that celebrates Frank Sinatra.
Feb. 23: Brubeck’s Time Out In Concert. The classic 1959 Columbia recording has been inspiring musicians for decades, and now it will get the Jazz @ The Jacobs treatment with several of today’s most exciting jazz artists.
March 9-10: Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2. Conducted by Atlanta Symphony Music Director Robert Spano, acclaimed Mexican-born pianist Jorge Federico Osorio performs one of Beethoven’s earliest breakthrough works.
March 31: Peter and The Wolf: The Prokofiev Classic. A beloved story and performance for the whole family, this musical fairy tale tells the story of a young boy who outsmarts a wolf. Children will learn all about the musical composition in this must-see classic.
For more information and tickets, visit www.sandiegosymphony.org
CCC Band Anniversary Concert with U.S. Army Brass Quintet
The Coastal Communities Concert Band celebrates its 36th anniversary with a concert, “Musical Sensations,” featuring the U.S. Army Brass Quintet, one of the most highly respected and sought-after groups of its kind. This concert’s repertoire showcases the CCCBand’s extensive versatility. From Puccini’s Nessun Dorma to the stately Crown Imperial to the passionate Virgen de la Macarena, there is something for everyone. The concert will be held Sunday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. at Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Road in Carlsbad. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and free for students. Visit www.cccband.com, (760) 727-3741.
‘Foreign Entanglements:
The U.S. and the New World Disorder’ lecture
Friday, Feb. 22, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007, Student Center Conference Room. Free.
Lecture: Foreign Entanglements: The U.S. and the New World Disorder, Dr. Sandy Lakoff, professor emeritus, UCSD, will focus “on the threats to the ‘liberal world order’ created with American leadership after World War II and seemingly triumphant with the implosion of the USSR. It will stress the dangers posed by such rising forces as xenophobic nationalism and authoritarianism and suggest that this country needs to actively champion democracy and human rights rather than suppose the country can be safe and prosperous in isolation, as once seemed possible.” More information: lifesanelijo@gmail.com — Press release
5K Paw Walk in the Garden
San Diego Botanic Garden is teaming up with Rancho Coastal Humane Society for the seventh annual 5K Paw Walk in the Garden on Feb. 16 from 8 a.m. to noon. This is the one time during the year that pet dogs are allowed in the Garden with their human friends. For registration, visit sdbgarden.org/pawwalk.htm.