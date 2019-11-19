RSF Rotary Club Angel Giving Tree Party

1/11
Heather Manion, Jim Wittmack, Jim Sagona (McKenzie Images)
Angelica Rodriguez, Robin Chappelow, RSF Rotary President Eli Feghali, Amy Wynne, event host Norma Wiberg (McKenzie Images)
Hanna Wittmack and dad Jim Wittmack at the Rotary giving tree (McKenzie Images)
Mike McCarthy, Laura MacKinnon, Patrick Galvin (McKenzie Images)
Suzan Isber, Tracy Hanak, Denise Stein, Deanne Motsenbocker (McKenzie Images)
RSF Historical Society (venue host) President John Vreeburg, Susan Callahan, Alan and Lori Balfour, Katie Hawkes (McKenzie Images)
Judy Rowles, Elizabeth Christensen, Patricia Prahm, Colleen Sansone, event host Norma Wiberg (McKenzie Images)
Sophia Alsadek, Nadwa Dada Alsadek (McKenzie Images)
Standing: Mark Rodriguez, Denise and Chris Korenek, Don Meredith. Seated: RSF Historical Society (venue host) President John Vreeburg, Sophia Alsadek, Claude Kordus (McKenzie Images)
Suzan Isber, Hal Baerg, William McMullen, Roshanak Clune, Susan Callahan, Mike Taylor (McKenzie Images)
Sparkle Stiff and Victoria Pratt each pick an angel tag from the tree which contains a childs name whose holiday will be made brighter through Rotary giving (McKenzie Images)
The RSF Rotary Club held its annual Angel Giving Tree Party Nov. 13 at the RSF Historical Society.
Participants chose an angel tag from the tree at the RSF Historical Society and each angel tag gave information about a child in need to whom they will help make their holidays brighter.
