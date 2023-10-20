Pairings With a Purpose event fuels Feeding San Diego

Guests enjoyed the Pairings With a Purpose event at the Secret Garden in Rancho Santa Fe.

Feeding San Diego supporters enjoyed a unique culinary experience at the latest installment of the Pairings with a Purpose dinner party series on Sept. 28 at The Secret Garden in Rancho Santa Fe.

Ruth Netzley, Mark Loretta, Allison Glader and Hilary Loretta. (Amanda Schroeder)

For the latest installment of the dinner series, Chef Brad Wise, owner and chef of TRUST Restaurant Group, prepared a one-of-a-kind four-course meal for about 100 guests. The meal was complemented with drink pairings from Seth Sandoval, bar director at downtown’s Farniente. For dessert, an olive oil cake topped with stone fruit and pistachio-dusted whipped ricotta matched up with a pistachio espresso martini.

Kim Callahan, Josh Callahan and Caroline Harding (Amanda Schroeder)

Guests were there to show support and raise funds for the nonprofit’s School Pantry Program, which provides food assistance at schools around San Diego County.

The event included a conversation with Feeding San Diego’s Chief Operating Officer Patty O’Connor and Elizabeth Lonnecker, a teacher at Hoover High School who helped establish the school’s on-site food pantry for all students. Through a live and silent auction, a digital paddle raise, and ticket sales, the evening raised enough funds to provide 146,000 meals through the program.

Upon arrival, guests enjoyed music from the Hoover High School jazz ensemble in the garden prior to heading inside for dinner.

Maria Claudia Schroeder, Frank Bamford, Monica Swenson (Amanda Schroeder)