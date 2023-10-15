RSF_WHITE_GREY.svg
RSF Historical Society holds Centennial Celebration Under the Stars

Board members (standing): Richard Clyne, Vice President Sean Burgess, President Cutter Clotfelter, Jill Stiker. Seated: Secretary Susie Ault, Terri Chivetta, Treasurer Kim Snyder, Linda Hahn  (Robert_McKenzie)
Board member Richard Clyne, Peggy Brooks, Nicky and Mike Taylor, Jeff and Katie Holcombe, Rosie Gross  (Robert_McKenzie)
Annie Kapp, President Cutter Clotfelter, Annelle Kapp  (Robert_McKenzie)
Kathleen McElninney, board member Jill Stiker, Bibbi Herrmann  (Robert_McKenzie)
Board member Terri Chivetta, board Treasurer Kim Snyder, Nena Jo Haskins  (Robert_McKenzie)
Board Secretary Susie Ault, Zara Entezam  (Robert_McKenzie)
Susan and John Major  (Robert_McKenzie)
Craig Robinson, board member Richard Clyne  (Robert_McKenzie)
Helen DiZio, Maureen McMahon  (Robert_McKenzie)
Executive Director Emily Fawcett  (Robert_McKenzie)
Guests were treated to Susie Ault creations  (Robert_McKenzie)
George Brabec, Brian Maun, Chris Fawcett  (Robert_McKenzie)
Guests gather at the La Flecha house  (Robert_McKenzie)
Alyce and Jim Ashcroft  (Robert_McKenzie)
The Rancho Santa Fe Historical recently celebrated the 100-year birthday of La Flecha House, home to the RSF Historical Society archives and offices, as well as RSF’s very own museum. The Centennial Celebration Under the Stars was held on Oct. 14, at La Flecha House. The event featured live music from Dave Scott and Bobby Lanza, information on how community members now have the chance to immortalize their name or pay tribute to a loved one on a personalized tile in the museum’s soon-to-be-renovated courtyard, and more. Visit RSFHS.org or contact the museum at (858) 756-9291 to learn additional information.
The Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society is dedicated to preserving and sharing the rich history of Rancho Santa Fe through exhibitions, community events, and educational programs for all ages.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

