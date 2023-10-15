RSF Historical Society holds Centennial Celebration Under the Stars

The Rancho Santa Fe Historical recently celebrated the 100-year birthday of La Flecha House, home to the RSF Historical Society archives and offices, as well as RSF’s very own museum. The Centennial Celebration Under the Stars was held on Oct. 14, at La Flecha House. The event featured live music from Dave Scott and Bobby Lanza, information on how community members now have the chance to immortalize their name or pay tribute to a loved one on a personalized tile in the museum’s soon-to-be-renovated courtyard, and more. Visit RSFHS.org or contact the museum at (858) 756-9291 to learn additional information.

The Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society is dedicated to preserving and sharing the rich history of Rancho Santa Fe through exhibitions, community events, and educational programs for all ages.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

