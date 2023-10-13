RSF_WHITE_GREY.svg
DreamKeepers Project Inc hosts 'A Morning of Coffee, Food & Friends' event

Thabata Hillebrand, Jenna Hough, Stephanie Tesch, Marla Mercado, Laurel Echols, Debbie Lavin, Maria Argoud 
Mary and Max Lofton, Demetra Bastas-Bratkic, Kathy Bastas  (jon clark)
Julie Field, Debbie Weiner (DreamKeepers Secretary), Pat Gregory (DreamKeepers VP)  (jon clark)
Host Jeannie Ranglas, Matina Dale, guest Chef Jamal Mourad, Juliette Behseta, Alexis Ranglas-Behseta  (jon clark)
Debbie Cady, Judy Belka, Ann Irwin, Robin Roulette  (jon clark)
Susan Winbigler, Jeanne O’Connor, Jane Barbera  (jon clark)
Dream Keepers vice president Pat Gregory welcomes guests  (jon clark)
Pat Gregory, Kaiti Tate, Kristen Chenoweth, Mary Ashley Chenoweth, Sandi Chenoweth  (jon clark)
Thabata Hillebrand, Jenna Hough, Stephanie Tesch, Marla Mercado, Laurel Echols, Debbie Lavin, Maria Argoud  (jon clark)
Host Jeannie Ranglas, Mary Lofton, Romin Behseta  (jon clark)
Debbie Lavin, Amy Peters  (jon clark)
Susan Winbigler, Jeanne O’Connor, Jane Barbera  (jon clark)
Peggy Korody, Sandi Chenoweth (DreamKeepers President)  (jon clark)
Fabi Bellinger (FRC Program Director), Celica Garcia-Plascencia (TURN BHS President)  (jon clark)
Sue Neeley, JoLynne Shapiro  (jon clark)
Thabata Hillebrand, Maria Argoud, Pamela Kalinowski  (jon clark)
Jo Ely, Tonita McKone  (jon clark)
Pat Gregory, Kaiti Tate, Kristen Chenoweth, Mary Ashley Chenoweth  (jon clark)
Yesenia, Shauna, Sharron, Amanda, Judy 
Travis Lawson cooks scallops on the griddle 
Kaiti Tate, Judith Judy, Stelli Graff  (jon clark)
Judy Guill, Jan Conkright, Karen Sullivan  (jon clark)
Jeannie Ranglas, Robin Roulette  (jon clark)
Jeanette Jacknin, Judy Adler, Cindy Glancy  (jon clark)
Mattar Randazzo, Roya Parviz, Barbara Maloney  (jon clark)
DreamKeepers Project’s 18th Annual Membership Appreciation Event  (jon clark)
DreamKeepers Project’s 18th Annual Membership Appreciation Event  (jon clark)
Kathy Stumm, Robin Singer, Vivian Hardage 
Travis Lawson, Chef Jamal Mourad  (jon clark)
Pam Scott, Ann Irwin  (jon clark)
Kathy Stumm, Kathy Klink  (jon clark)
DreamKeepers Project Inc held its 18th annual Membership Appreciation Event, “A Morning of Coffee, Food & Friends,” on Oct. 9 at a private residence in Rancho Santa Fe. The event featured an exclusive cooking demonstration by Executive Chef Mourad Jamal of Poseidon Restaurant Del Mar.
DreamKeepers Project Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports the Family Recovery Center in Oceanside, which assists women in breaking the cycle of substance abuse. The FRC treats the needs of families through residential and outpatient treatment and continuing care. Their goals are to improve the well being of children while promoting family unification, and to assist families to achieve economic and social self-sufficiency.
Visit dreamkeepersproject.org for more information.

