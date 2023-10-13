DreamKeepers Project Inc hosts ‘A Morning of Coffee, Food & Friends’ event

DreamKeepers Project Inc held its 18th annual Membership Appreciation Event, “A Morning of Coffee, Food & Friends,” on Oct. 9 at a private residence in Rancho Santa Fe. The event featured an exclusive cooking demonstration by Executive Chef Mourad Jamal of Poseidon Restaurant Del Mar.

DreamKeepers Project Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports the Family Recovery Center in Oceanside, which assists women in breaking the cycle of substance abuse. The FRC treats the needs of families through residential and outpatient treatment and continuing care. Their goals are to improve the well being of children while promoting family unification, and to assist families to achieve economic and social self-sufficiency.

Visit dreamkeepersproject.org for more information.

