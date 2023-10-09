RSF Open cocktail party launches TaliMar RSF Open pro tennis tournament

The Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club kicked off this year’s TaliMar RSF Open pro tennis tournament with a cocktail party on Oct. 6. The evening included great tennis, delicious food and drinks, live music by ZB Savoy, a fashion show featuring local tennis and athletic wear, and a live auction. The event also featured the Night of the Legends – an opportunity to mingle with some of the extraordinary legends of tennis who live in San Diego.

The TaliMar RSF Open, presented by the Gillian Gillies and Prentiss Van Den Berg Team with Compass, began Oct. 9 at the RSF Tennis Club. In its third straight year, the USTA Women’s Pro Circuit $60,000 Tournament featured the rising stars of the WTA Tour.

Photos by Jon Clark