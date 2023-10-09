RSF_WHITE_GREY.svg
RSF Open cocktail party launches TaliMar RSF Open pro tennis tournament

cm-rsftenopn23-2310-020.jpg
1/39
Coach James Conda, Lulu Sun, Haley Giavara, Louisa Chirico, Alyssa Ahn, Ellie Douglas, Solymar Colling, Coach Keane Hindle 
cm-rsftenopn23-2310-023.jpg
2/39
John Chanfreau (Tennis Club GM), Stacy Pennington (Tennis Club Board Member), Brock VandenBerg (Sponsor, TaliMar Income Fund), John Broderick (Pres, SDDTA) 
cm-rsftenopn23-2310-027.jpg
3/39
John Chanfreau (Tennis Club GM), Courtney LeBeau (Pres, RSF Association), Rick Howard (Golf Club GM) 
cm-rsftenopn23-2310-024.jpg
4/39
Birgitte Bradshaw (Tennis Club staff), John Chanfreau (Tennis Club GM), Stacy Pennington (Tennis Club Board Member) 
cm-rsftenopn23-2310-012.jpg
5/39
Guests watch an exhibition game at the 2023 TaliMar RSF Open Pro Tennis Tournament  (jon clark)
cm-rsftenopn23-2310-008.jpg
6/39
John Chanfreau (Tennis Club GM), Courtney LeBeau (Pres, RSF Association), Rick Howard (Golf Club GM)  (jon clark)
cm-rsftenopn23-2310-022.jpg
7/39
John Chanfreau (Tennis Club GM), Stacy Pennington (Tennis Club Board Member), Bob Christianson (Referee), Derek Miller (Director of Tennis) 
cm-rsftenopn23-2310-013.jpg
8/39
Guests watch an exhibition game at the 2023 TaliMar RSF Open Pro Tennis Tournament  (jon clark)
cm-rsftenopn23-2310-005.jpg
9/39
Birgitte Bradshaw (Tennis Club staff), John Chanfreau (Tennis Club GM), Stacy Pennington (Tennis Club Board Member)  (jon clark)
cm-rsftenopn23-2310-010.jpg
10/39
Sponsors Cyndi Smith and Basem Harb, owners Fierce & Kind  (jon clark)
cm-rsftenopn23-2310-039.jpg
11/39
Gregg Sadowsky, Scott Lippitt, Dophie Poiset (Sr. Tennis Pro) 
cm-rsftenopn23-2310-015.jpg
12/39
Krista Young, Staci Fournier, Courtney LeBeau  (jon clark)
cm-rsftenopn23-2310-031.jpg
13/39
Andy and Haley Miller, Nathalie and Shawn Estes 
cm-rsftenopn23-2310-014.jpg
14/39
Terry and Barbara McClenahan, Marian Benassi, Ellie Cunningham  (jon clark)
cm-rsftenopn23-2310-001.jpg
15/39
Franci Free, Mo Hermann  (jon clark)
cm-rsftenopn23-2310-016.jpg
16/39
Paul Seitz, Patrice Reynolds  (jon clark)
cm-rsftenopn23-2310-002.jpg
17/39
Fedrico Martinez, Allan Camaisa  (jon clark)
cm-rsftenopn23-2310-017.jpg
18/39
Lindsey Giavara, Jada Coleman  (jon clark)
cm-rsftenopn23-2310-019.jpg
19/39
Stacy Pennington (Tennis Club Board Member), John Chanfreau (Tennis Club GM), 
cm-rsftenopn23-2310-003.jpg
20/39
Leslie and Connie Hucko  (jon clark)
cm-rsftenopn23-2310-028.jpg
21/39
Joan and Herb Holmquist 
cm-rsftenopn23-2310-030.jpg
22/39
John Broderick, Paulina Rassavong 
cm-rsftenopn23-2310-009.jpg
23/39
Joan and Herb Holmquist  (jon clark)
cm-rsftenopn23-2310-037.jpg
24/39
Solymar Colling 
cm-rsftenopn23-2310-018.jpg
25/39
Lindsey Giavara, Jada Coleman  (jon clark)
cm-rsftenopn23-2310-011.jpg
26/39
Andy and Haley Miller, Nathalie and Shawn Estes  (jon clark)
cm-rsftenopn23-2310-029.jpg
27/39
Sponsors Cyndi Smith and Basem Harb, owners Fierce & Kind 
cm-rsftenopn23-2310-036.jpg
28/39
Kat Zabroulou, Haley Miller 
cm-rsftenopn23-2310-032.jpg
29/39
Haley Giavara 
cm-rsftenopn23-2310-035.jpg
30/39
Alyssa Ahn, Lulu Sun 
cm-rsftenopn23-2310-004.jpg
31/39
Diala and Daven Oswalt  (jon clark)
cm-rsftenopn23-2310-038.jpg
32/39
Bob and Deb Gustafson 
cm-rsftenopn23-2310-025.jpg
33/39
Kameron and Dan Comstock 
cm-rsftenopn23-2310-033.jpg
34/39
Haley Giavara 
cm-rsftenopn23-2310-026.jpg
35/39
Yvonne Kalench, Terry Broyles 
cm-rsftenopn23-2310-034.jpg
36/39
Lulu Sun, Solymar Colling 
cm-rsftenopn23-2310-007.jpg
37/39
Deb Gustafson (Board Member), Stacy Pennington (Board Member), Jill Ruzich (Board Member), Geoff Morris (Board Member), John Chanfreau (Tennis Club GM), Courtney LeBeau (Pres, RSF Association)  (jon clark)
cm-rsftenopn23-2310-023.jpg
38/39
John Chanfreau (Tennis Club GM), Stacy Pennington (Tennis Club Board Member), Brock VandenBerg (Sponsor, TaliMar Income Fund), John Broderick (Pres, SDDTA) 
cm-rsftenopn23-2310-006.jpg
39/39
Stacy Pennington (Board Member), Jill Ruzich (Board Member), Geoff Morris (Board Member), John Chanfreau (Tennis Club GM), Courtney LeBeau (Pres, RSF Association)  (jon clark)
The Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club kicked off this year’s TaliMar RSF Open pro tennis tournament with a cocktail party on Oct. 6. The evening included great tennis, delicious food and drinks, live music by ZB Savoy, a fashion show featuring local tennis and athletic wear, and a live auction. The event also featured the Night of the Legends – an opportunity to mingle with some of the extraordinary legends of tennis who live in San Diego.

The TaliMar RSF Open, presented by the Gillian Gillies and Prentiss Van Den Berg Team with Compass, began Oct. 9 at the RSF Tennis Club. In its third straight year, the USTA Women’s Pro Circuit $60,000 Tournament featured the rising stars of the WTA Tour.

Photos by Jon Clark

