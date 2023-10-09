RSF_WHITE_GREY.svg
9th Annual Taste of Rancho Santa Fe

Suzi Launey, John Klacking, Bill Goodin, Jan Goodin, Scott Launey
Amy Wynne, Amanda Hough, Bob Stefanko, Eric Hough
Katherine and AJ Foster, Mike and Nicky Taylor
2023 Taste of Rancho Santa Fe hosted by the RSF Rotary Club
Karen Jassoy, Anastasia Brewer, Robert Jassoy
Greg Day, Paula Shaw, Chuck Badger
Suzanne Teissier and Isabelle Chambers serve crepes from Isabelle Briens French Pastry Cafe
Tom Koss, Denise Mueller, Susie Callahan, Bob Stefanko (event co-chair)
Bill Jensen, Eliot Weitz, Dawn and Jeff Van Siclen, Emily Lohmeyer, Frank Silva
Marian Benassi, Gayle Hom, Linda Howard
Tatyanna Jamora, Roshanak Clune, Tatiana Novick, Luis Caranza, Ksenia Laruss, Signija Graham 
Suzi Launey, John Klacking, Bill Goodin, Jan Goodin, Scott Launey 
Jill King, Marina Smith, Lilia Piminova
John Chalmers, Margot Wallace, Mark Brewer
Val Myers, Suzy and Karl Wagner
Jessica Baumgartner, Cinda Lucas
Oscar and Heather Gastelum, Luis Caranza
Event chairman Jerah Payne, RSF Rotary President Roshanak Clune
Irina Shkov, Marina Tsvyk
Kara and Greg Hansen, Olivia Brand, Chris Martin
Chris Pedersen, Trip Morey, Max Wuthrich
Katherine and AJ Foster, Mike and Nicky Taylor
Saeed Salimian, Pam Gardner, Dana Stein, Brian Grana
Mary Murray, Taylor Miller, Paul Mears, Tom Koss, John Michael Cione
Holly Manion, Lucy Anderson, Jim Cunningham
Charcuterie display from Gelson's
Karen Jassoy, Anastasia Brewer, Robert Jassoy
Suzanne Teissier and Isabelle Chambers serve crepes from Isabelle Briens French Pastry Cafe 
Brad Galvan, Luz Maria Wilson
Jill King, Marina Smith, Lilia Piminova
Amy Wynne, Amanda Hough, Bob Stefanko, Eric Hough
Margot Wallace, Barbara Chamizo
Patrick Galvin, Lori Feghali
Chris Pedersen, Trip Morey, Max Wuthrich 
Cade, Dan, and Makena Kronemyer
Sue and Tony Perez
Cade, Dan, and Makena Kronemyer 
Tim Sobolewski, Executive Shucker from The Fish Market 
Val Myers reviews the opportunity drawing
The Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club hosted the 9th Annual Taste of Rancho Santa Fe on Oct. 8 on the lawns in front of The Inn. The culinary event brings together more than 60 of the best local food and wine partners to showcase their offerings to the community while supporting the Rotary’s charitable mission.
In addition, Clique Hospitality is preparing to debut its new culinary offerings at The Inn— Lilian’s and Bing Bar, part of the hotel’s extensive renovation and reopening. Taste of Rancho Santa Fe gave attendees a sneak peek inside Lilian’s and Bing Bar before the hotel officially opens to the public in November.

Photos by Jon Clark

