The Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club hosted the 9th Annual Taste of Rancho Santa Fe on Oct. 8 on the lawns in front of The Inn. The culinary event brings together more than 60 of the best local food and wine partners to showcase their offerings to the community while supporting the Rotary’s charitable mission.

In addition, Clique Hospitality is preparing to debut its new culinary offerings at The Inn— Lilian’s and Bing Bar, part of the hotel’s extensive renovation and reopening. Taste of Rancho Santa Fe gave attendees a sneak peek inside Lilian’s and Bing Bar before the hotel officially opens to the public in November.

Photos by Jon Clark