RSF Education Foundation hosts 2023 ‘Newcomers Night Out’
1/31
Liana and Rob Assenmacher, Stacia and Martin Weishaar (jon clark)
2/31
Layla and Scott Cincotta, principal Joe and Kimy Erpelding (jon clark)
3/31
Heidi and Kenny Stevens (jon clark)
4/31
Christian and Hayley Lavers
5/31
Katie and Blane Smith
6/31
Melanie and Hani Malone (jon clark)
7/31
Katherine Zabloudil, Haley Miller (jon clark)
8/31
Hosts Paul and Sally Seitz
9/31
Peter and Melissa Thompson (jon clark)
10/31
Christian and Hayley Lavers (jon clark)
11/31
Tiffany and Kerry Vinci (jon clark)
12/31
Alina and Sep Nozari (jon clark)
13/31
Katie and Adam Crecion (jon clark)
14/31
Chelsea Simon, Ryan Frank (jon clark)
15/31
Monica Moreland, Superintendent Dr. Tom Bennett, Sean Moreland (jon clark)
16/31
Josh and Caiti Mateffy, Kristin and Matt Schulte (jon clark)
17/31
Lakshmi and Matt Sundblad (jon clark)
18/31
Katie and Blane Smith (jon clark)
19/31
Heather and Gavin Hone (jon clark)
20/31
Hosts Paul and Sally Seitz (jon clark)
21/31
Alexandra and Rick Crum (jon clark)
22/31
Michael and Laura Hoyt (jon clark)
23/31
Jee Manghani (jon clark)
24/31
Jee Manghani, Tom Hinds (jon clark)
25/31
Anatam and Kamal Sahota (jon clark)
26/31
Louisa and Chase Stracka, MC Annaloro (jon clark)
27/31
Superintendent Dr. Tom Bennett (jon clark)
28/31
RSF Educational Foundation co-chairs Kate Butler and Ashley Haase (jon clark)
29/31
Sean and Monica Moreland (jon clark)
30/31
Kerri Hinds, host Sally Seitz, Diane Solomon (jon clark)
31/31
Tom Vieira, Kate Butler (co-chair RSFEF) (jon clark)
Share
The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation (RSFEF) held its annual “Newcomers’ Night Out” event Sept. 30 at the RSF home of Paul and Sally Seitz. The event welcomes new parents of R. Roger Rowe students to the RSF School District community. RSFEF “supports the RSF School District by raising funds for the benefit of all students in the District,” according to RSFEF’s website. Visit
www.rsfschool.net/support-rancho/our-mission for more information.
Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox
Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.