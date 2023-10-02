RSF_WHITE_GREY.svg
RSF Education Foundation hosts 2023 ‘Newcomers Night Out’

cm-rowenewcm-2309-026.jpg
1/31
Liana and Rob Assenmacher, Stacia and Martin Weishaar  (jon clark)
cm-rowenewcm-2309-008.jpg
2/31
Layla and Scott Cincotta, principal Joe and Kimy Erpelding  (jon clark)
cm-rowenewcm-2309-021.jpg
3/31
Heidi and Kenny Stevens  (jon clark)
cm-rowenewcm-2309-031.jpg
4/31
Christian and Hayley Lavers 
cm-rowenewcm-2309-029.jpg
5/31
Katie and Blane Smith 
cm-rowenewcm-2309-028.jpg
6/31
Melanie and Hani Malone  (jon clark)
cm-rowenewcm-2309-022.jpg
7/31
Katherine Zabloudil, Haley Miller  (jon clark)
cm-rowenewcm-2309-030.jpg
8/31
Hosts Paul and Sally Seitz 
cm-rowenewcm-2309-010.jpg
9/31
Peter and Melissa Thompson  (jon clark)
cm-rowenewcm-2309-014.jpg
10/31
Christian and Hayley Lavers  (jon clark)
cm-rowenewcm-2309-018.jpg
11/31
Tiffany and Kerry Vinci  (jon clark)
cm-rowenewcm-2309-020.jpg
12/31
Alina and Sep Nozari  (jon clark)
cm-rowenewcm-2309-027.jpg
13/31
Katie and Adam Crecion  (jon clark)
cm-rowenewcm-2309-015.jpg
14/31
Chelsea Simon, Ryan Frank  (jon clark)
cm-rowenewcm-2309-025.jpg
15/31
Monica Moreland, Superintendent Dr. Tom Bennett, Sean Moreland  (jon clark)
cm-rowenewcm-2309-009.jpg
16/31
Josh and Caiti Mateffy, Kristin and Matt Schulte  (jon clark)
cm-rowenewcm-2309-013.jpg
17/31
Lakshmi and Matt Sundblad  (jon clark)
cm-rowenewcm-2309-004.jpg
18/31
Katie and Blane Smith  (jon clark)
cm-rowenewcm-2309-017.jpg
19/31
Heather and Gavin Hone  (jon clark)
cm-rowenewcm-2309-011.jpg
20/31
Hosts Paul and Sally Seitz  (jon clark)
cm-rowenewcm-2309-016.jpg
21/31
Alexandra and Rick Crum  (jon clark)
cm-rowenewcm-2309-005.jpg
22/31
Michael and Laura Hoyt  (jon clark)
cm-rowenewcm-2309-006.jpg
23/31
Jee Manghani  (jon clark)
cm-rowenewcm-2309-024.jpg
24/31
Jee Manghani, Tom Hinds  (jon clark)
cm-rowenewcm-2309-023.jpg
25/31
Anatam and Kamal Sahota  (jon clark)
cm-rowenewcm-2309-019.jpg
26/31
Louisa and Chase Stracka, MC Annaloro  (jon clark)
cm-rowenewcm-2309-012.jpg
27/31
Superintendent Dr. Tom Bennett  (jon clark)
cm-rowenewcm-2309-007.jpg
28/31
RSF Educational Foundation co-chairs Kate Butler and Ashley Haase  (jon clark)
cm-rowenewcm-2309-003.jpg
29/31
Sean and Monica Moreland  (jon clark)
cm-rowenewcm-2309-001.jpg
30/31
Kerri Hinds, host Sally Seitz, Diane Solomon  (jon clark)
cm-rowenewcm-2309-002.jpg
31/31
Tom Vieira, Kate Butler (co-chair RSFEF)  (jon clark)
The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation (RSFEF) held its annual “Newcomers’ Night Out” event Sept. 30 at the RSF home of Paul and Sally Seitz. The event welcomes new parents of R. Roger Rowe students to the RSF School District community. RSFEF “supports the RSF School District by raising funds for the benefit of all students in the District,” according to RSFEF’s website. Visit
www.rsfschool.net/support-rancho/our-mission for more information.

