RSF Women’s Fund hosts September ‘Kick-off’ meeting

The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund gathered a sell-out crowd on Sept. 12 for its annual “Kick-off General Membership Meeting” at a private RSF home. The event featured Dr. Ben Maxwell, Chief Child and Adolescent Psychiatry UC San Diego, Una Davis Family Chair of Behavioral Health Rady Children’s Hospital, who spoke on “The Mental Health of our Youth,” a timely topic in the post-Covid world.

The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund is a group of women who come together to positively impact the San Diego community by pooling their resources. Since 2004, the RSFWF has given over $5.2 million to 154 local nonprofit organizations and projects. Along with their charitable work, the Women’s Fund offers opportunities for women to connect through education about and involvement in philanthropy. Members attend events, network with other women, volunteer, and learn about important community issues.

The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund welcomes interested community members to join. The next General Membership meeting will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 11:30 a.m. It will feature General William J. Walker speaking on “Guns, Drugs & Insurgency: The Opioid Crisis, Targeted Violence and Leadership in the Wake of January 6.” Registration will be available beginning Oct. 16. For more information on becoming a member and attending this event, visit www.rsfwomensfund.org or email admin@rsfwomensfund.org.