The Country Friends Art of Fashion 2023 benefit

Kathy Hoffman-Grottig and Joyce Boyajian look at the opportunity drawing items on display

The popular Country Friends Art of Fashion event returned Sept. 14 to The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe in partnership with South Coast Plaza. A variety of luxury fashion brands dazzled the audience when models took to the runway.

The Art of Fashion is The Country Friends’ largest annual fundraiser, benefiting San Diego County charities with an emphasis on women, children, the elderly, military families, and the disabled.

The event also included a champagne reception, luncheon, live auction, and more. Co-Chairs of the event were Irina Shkov and Marina Tsvyk. ABC 10News Anchor Kimberly Hunt served as emcee. Visit thecountryfriends.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

