The Country Friends Art of Fashion 2023 benefit

RSF Womens Fund Members pose for a group photo  (jon clark)
Fall fashions from Lanvin 
Fall fashions from Moncler 
Fall fashions from Max Mara 
Denise Hug, Linda Swortwood 
Fall fashions from Monique Lhuillier 
Fall fashions from Michael Kors 
Fall fashions from Max Mara 
Fall fashions from Moncler 
Fall fashions from Monique Lhuillier 
Fall fashions from Monique Lhuillier 
Kelly Stroud, Cynthia Hudson  (jon clark)
Jytte Leventhal, Donna Mann  (jon clark)
Fall fashions from Max Mara 
Bonnie Bernstein, Quinn Weixel, Lynn Weixel 
Latif Valiyev, Caroline Schafer  (jon clark)
Fall fashions from Saks Fifth Avenue  (jon clark)
Erika and Kira Fetter, Erin Lyons  (jon clark)
Emcee Kimberly Hunt welcomes guests to the annual Art of Fashion event 
Fall fashions from Michael Kors  (jon clark)
Guests enjoyed a champagne reception before the fashion show 
Fall fashions from Michael Kors 
Fall fashions from Max Mara 
Fall fashions from Lanvin 
Fall fashions from Lanvin 
Maggie Watkins, Muffy Walker 
Bianca Esparza, Karla Suffy, Michelle Dias  (jon clark)
Fall fashions from Michael Kors  (jon clark)
Fall fashions from Saks Fifth Avenue  (jon clark)
Aryanna DeMarin, Kelly Stroud  (jon clark)
Erika and Kira Fetter, Erin Lyons  (jon clark)
Fall fashions from Saks Fifth Avenue 
Fall fashions from Oscar de la Renta 
Fall fashions from Michael Kors 
Fall fashions from Lanvin  (jon clark)
Fall fashions from Michael Kors 
Fall fashions from Monique Lhuillier 
Fall fashions from Saks Fifth Avenue  (jon clark)
Diana Nourie, Susan Miller  (jon clark)
Gigi Cramer, Rosanna Salcedo, Suzanne Newman  (jon clark)
Barbara Nappi, Anna Houssels, Vivian Capozza  (jon clark)
Jean Stewart, Marla Zanelli, Holly Dierberg, Lisa Walton  (jon clark)
Dr. Jeffry and Sandra Schafer  (jon clark)
Guests enjoy the pre-show champagne reception  (jon clark)
Fall fashions from Max Mara  (jon clark)
Event co-chairs Irina Shkov and Marina Tsvyk, Country Friends President Janean Stripe 
Fall fashions from Monique Lhuillier  (jon clark)
Bill and Connie McNally  (jon clark)
Bonnie Bernstein, Taylor Miller, Sophia Alsadek, Michele Grust  (jon clark)
Denise Hug, Linda Swortwood  (jon clark)
Bonnie Bernstein, Quinn Weixel, Lynn Weixel  (jon clark)
Jytte Leventhal, Lynn Weixel, Kathy Sage  (jon clark)
Fall fashions from Michael Kors  (jon clark)
Kathy Hoffman-Grottig and Joyce Boyajian look at the opportunity drawing items on display 
Kiki Hayward, Vee Tabor, Lori Mayne  (jon clark)
Fall fashions from Monique Lhuillier  (jon clark)
Fall fashions from Oscar de la Renta  (jon clark)
Fall fashions from Monique Lhuillier  (jon clark)
Dee Ammon, Maggie Watkins  (jon clark)
Event co-chairs Irina Shkov and Marina Tsvyk, Country Friends President Janean Stripe 
Emcee Kimberly Hunt welcomes guests to the annual Art of Fashion event  (jon clark)
MJ Wittman, Julie Plashkes, Stephanie Kourie, Valerie Robbins, Tamara LaFarga-Joseph  (jon clark)
Suzanne Newman, Lisa Fisher, Suzy Westphal  (jon clark)
Deb Cross, Andrea Naversen, Kimberly Hunt  (jon clark)
Diane Solomon, Marita Walper, Lisa Hwang, Marina Smith, Alla Kesser  (jon clark)
Country Friends President Janean Stripe, Emcee Kimberly Hunt, Auctioneer Anna Couvrette  (jon clark)
Lynn LaRue, Mara Buchholz, Kirstjen Nielsen  (jon clark)
Dayna Sarazin, Beth Joyce, Melissa Crosbie  (jon clark)
The popular Country Friends Art of Fashion event returned Sept. 14 to The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe in partnership with South Coast Plaza. A variety of luxury fashion brands dazzled the audience when models took to the runway.

The Art of Fashion is The Country Friends’ largest annual fundraiser, benefiting San Diego County charities with an emphasis on women, children, the elderly, military families, and the disabled.
The event also included a champagne reception, luncheon, live auction, and more. Co-Chairs of the event were Irina Shkov and Marina Tsvyk. ABC 10News Anchor Kimberly Hunt served as emcee. Visit thecountryfriends.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

