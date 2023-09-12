15th Annual Operation Game On Golf Classic
2023 Operation Game On participants (jon clark)
Bugler Ory Zanni
San Diego Fire Department flyover
Oliver Arado, Andres Aguilar (jon clark)
Georgina Mueller, Manny Gonzalez (jon clark)
Jay Norton on the putting green
Mark Demascole, John Hickman (jon clark)
Steve Michaels sings the National Anthem
Steve Michaels sings the National Anthem (jon clark)
Bob Vigil, Chris Hartnell, Stan Sgambelluri (jon clark)
Glenn Dietz, Cathy Miller (jon clark)
Pat Perez, Mark Demascole (jon clark)
Operation Game On 2023 (jon clark)
David Mendoza, Geoffrey Quevedo (jon clark)
Jim Boone, Joe Wagstaff (jon clark)
Mary Murray, Christina Ricci (jon clark)
Bugler Gregory Kaput with the Marine Corps Color Guard (jon clark)
Mark Illanas, Ted Bair (jon clark)
Glenn Dietz, Cathy Miller (jon clark)
Gregory Kaput, Tony Perez, Ory Zanni (jon clark)
Pat Perez, Coach JB, Casey Kirkman, Greg Dobbs (jon clark)
Sue Perez, Bruce McCarty (jon clark)
Tim Hill on the putting green
John Hickman, Suzanne Sambazis (jon clark)
Juan Lovato, Jacob Williams, Bryan Taylor (jon clark)
Marine Color Guard: Brandon Allbrooks, Martin Gonzalez, Juan Lopez, Dejamar Binns
Ignacio Santos, Chuck Penate (jon clark)
Steve Michaels sings the National Anthem (jon clark)
Mark Demascole, Tony Perez, Sue Perez, Pat Perez (jon clark)
Founder Tony Perez (left) makes opening remarks (jon clark)
Marco Correa, Lloyd Smyth, Jay Norton, Adrian Beard (jon clark)
Betty Blair, Mark O’Loughlin (jon clark)
Tim Hill, Jay Norton, Lloyd Smyth (jon clark)
Cars on display from BMW Carlsbad (jon clark)
Casey Kirkman, Greg Dobbs (jon clark)
List of partners for 2023 Operation Game On (jon clark)
Founder Tony Perez makes opening remarks
Mark Demascole, Tony Perez, Sue Perez, Pat Perez (jon clark)
Leo Uzcategui, Bryan Taylor, Jacob Williams, George Sousa, Juan Lovato (jon clark)
Bugler Gregory Kaput performs with the Marine Corps color guard presentation
Marine Color Guard: Brandon Allbrooks, Martin Gonzalez, Juan Lopez, Dejamar Binns (jon clark)
Robyn Matthews, Andrea Kao, Adriene Cipparone, Corey Roche, Justine Broberg (jon clark)
Thomas Woods, Jason Phillips, Matt D’Amico, Thomas Kiff, Chris Reed, Steve Michaels (jon clark)
The 15th Annual Operation Game On Golf Classic was held Sept. 11 at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. In addition to the golf tournament, the event featured special performances, surprise guests, an Opening Ceremony, Presentation of Colors, the National Anthem, TAPS tribute by Buglers Across America, a dinner/awards banquet and more.
Operation Game On helps rebuild the lives of combat-injured troops and families through the game of golf. Visit operationgameon.org for more information.
Photos by Jon Clark
