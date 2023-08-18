RSF_WHITE_GREY.svg
RSF Education Foundation hosts annual Newcomers events for R. Roger Rowe School

image7.jpeg
1/4
New R Roger Rowe family Liana, William and Rob Assenmacher

  (Photos by Kate Butler, Kameron Comstock and Courtney Svajian)
image4.jpeg
2/4
RSFEF Co-Chairs Ashley Haase and Kate Butler address the newcomers.

  (Photos by Kate Butler, Kameron Comstock and Courtney Svajian)
image5.jpeg
3/4
Middle School Principal Kelly Griesbach, Superintendant Dr. Tom Bennett, and Elementary Principal Joe Erpelding

  (Photos by Kate Butler, Kameron Comstock and Courtney Svajian)
image6.jpeg
4/4
Dave Haase and Steve Svajian

  (Photos by Kate Butler, Kameron Comstock and Courtney Svajian)
The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation recently held its annual Newcomers events for new families to the Rancho Santa Fe School District. These events are an opportunity to meet others and make new friends prior to the first day of school.

Above are four photos from the Newcomer pool party for all incoming R Roger Rowe students grades 1-8, hosted Aug 12 at the home of Steve and Courtney Svajian.

Below are two photos from the Welcome Kindergarten event held at R Roger Rowe School on Aug. 11, which included ice cream served by RSFEF Community Partner Handel’s.

Superintendent Dr. Tom Bennett addressing the new Kinder families.
(Photos by Kate Butler, Kameron Comstock and Courtney Svajian)
Principal Joe Erpelding introduced the three Kindergarten teachers
Principal Joe Erpelding introduced the three Kindergarten teachers (L to R): Erin Dunigan, Carina Mirchindani, Christy Walter.
(Photos by Kate Butler, Kameron Comstock and Courtney Svajian)

