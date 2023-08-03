RSF_WHITE_GREY.svg
Advertisement
Photo Galleries

RSF Rotary members donate backpacks with essential school supplies for program at Camp Pendleton

IMG_0997 (1).jpg
1/14
Rotarians Robin Chappelow and Ray Taraz

  (Sophia Alsadek)
IMG_1001 (1).jpg
2/14
Rotarians Don Meredith and Andree Hettena

  (Sophia Alsadek)
IMG_1011 (3) - Copy.jpg
3/14
Rotarian Mike Taylor

  (Sophia Alsadek)
IMG_1012 (1).jpg
4/14
Rotarians at the assembly line filling backpacks with school supplies.

  (Sophia Alsadek)
IMG_1013 (1) - Copy.jpg
5/14
Rotarian Bob Stefanko showing off his completed backpack.

  (Sophia Alsadek)
IMG_1016 (1) - Copy.jpg
6/14
Rotarians Mary Murray and Sophia Alsadek

  (Robin Chappelow)
IMG_1018 (1).jpg
7/14
Rotarians Marina Smith and Mary Murray

  (Sophia Alsadek)
IMG_1026 (1) - Copy.jpg
8/14
Rotarian Richard Chandler with Camp Pendleton Exceptional Family representatives.

  (Sophia Alsadek)
IMG_1023 (1).jpg
9/14
Rotary President-elect Chuck Badger, and Rotarians Sophia Alsadek, Keith De Fiore, and Margot Wallace proudly showing off the colorful backpacks.

  (Robin Chappelow)
IMG_1021 (1).jpg
10/14
Rotarians Brad Galvan, Amy Scruggs, Mark Potter and Vicki Wiik

  (Sophia Alsadek)
IMG_1035 (1) - Copy.jpg
11/14
Rotarians and Community Outreach Team heads Vicki Wiik, Teri Sweete, and Robin Chappelow

  (Sophia Alsadek)
IMG_1031 (1).jpg
12/14
Rotarians Susan Callahan, Nicole Banks, and Cinda Lucas

  (Sophia Alsadek)
IMG_1091 (1).jpg
13/14
Gina Rodriguez of Camp Pendleton Exceptional Family Services thanking Rotarians for their annual gift of backpacks for back to school students on base.

  (Sophia Alsadek)
IMG_1036 (1).jpg
14/14
Some of the backpacks ready for distribution to Camp Pendleton back-to-school students.

  (Sophia Alsadek)
Share

Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) at Camp Pendleton assists active duty personnel in providing for the special needs of family members before, during and after relocation required by a change of duty assignment. The program ensures every attempt is made to bring together military careers and special needs students.

Every year, Rancho Santa Fe Rotary provides colorful backpacks filled with essential back-to-school supplies for the children in the EFMP. With budgets already stretched, these essentials for the new school year, provide a welcome gift for 60 elementary children who are headed back to school. The photos on this page were taken at the RSF Rotary Club’s July 19 meeting where Rotary members assembled the backpacks and gave them to Camp Pendleton representatives.

Photo GalleriesPhilanthropy

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement