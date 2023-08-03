RSF Rotary members donate backpacks with essential school supplies for program at Camp Pendleton

Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) at Camp Pendleton assists active duty personnel in providing for the special needs of family members before, during and after relocation required by a change of duty assignment. The program ensures every attempt is made to bring together military careers and special needs students.

Every year, Rancho Santa Fe Rotary provides colorful backpacks filled with essential back-to-school supplies for the children in the EFMP. With budgets already stretched, these essentials for the new school year, provide a welcome gift for 60 elementary children who are headed back to school. The photos on this page were taken at the RSF Rotary Club’s July 19 meeting where Rotary members assembled the backpacks and gave them to Camp Pendleton representatives.