CaddyHack VII Golf Festival raises $265,000 for Boys to Men Mentoring Network

CaddyHack Festival creator Ernie Hahn (far left) with participants at the July 24 event. The following photos on this site were also taken at the event. (Photos by Alan Hess Photography)

The CaddyHack VII Charity Golf Festival, a Caddyshack-themed charity golf festival, took the manicured grounds of the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club by storm July 24, immersing 216 golfers in its wacky and irreverent world of fun, while raising $265,000 for B2M ( Boys to Men Mentoring Network), according to a news release.

CaddyHack is the brainchild of Ernie Hahn, the chairperson of Hahn Entertainment and legendary former general manager of the San Diego Sports Arena. Hahn channeled his passion for golfing and his knack for hosting signature events into a charity golf extravaganza benefiting B2M, a cause close to his heart. The San Diego-based nonprofit provides weekly group mentoring to hundreds of fatherless and underserved teenage boys (visit boystomen.org to learn more).

The action-packed, retro-fashion golf tournament showcased San Diego-centric surprises on every hole: local craft beer and spirits, mouthwatering bites of specialty dishes prepared by regional food purveyors, and an eclectic line-up of local musical talents. Following Hahn’s big-hearted example, many of these local entrepreneurs donated their time, products, and services to the festivities.

A spirit of extreme fun awaited the lucky golfers who participated in this year’s celebration. From the moment they stepped onto the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club’s 27-hole championship golf course, golfers were transported back in time when Caddyshack, the 1980 cinema cult classic, burst onto the scene.

Ernie’s event blueprint featured a four-person scramble vs. four-person scramble format, retro costume contest, and an ultimate shootout for the grand prize Gopher Trophy. A trio of giant inflatable gophers and a mischievous gopher mascot presided over the festivities. The conclusion of the tournament’s final shootout crescendoed in the presentation of the coveted Gopher Trophy to T. Pat’s Chicks with Sticks, a three-women plus one-man team.