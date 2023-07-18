Patrons of the Prado hosts 2023 Masterpiece Gala “Out of this World”

Judge Fred Link and Roxi Link, Adam and Suzi Day, Merridee and Jon Book (all three ladies are gala chairs) (Vincent Andrunas)

Mauricio Rivillas being abducted by an “alien,” as Robin Wilson Carrier looks on amusedly (Vincent Andrunas)

Patrons of the Prado presented its 2023 Masterpiece Gala “Out of this World” July 8 at Balboa Park’s Spreckels Organ Pavilion. The gala celebrated “Balboa Park and those who devote themselves to preserving the Prado as an iconic center for art, theatre, science, and history,” according to patronsoftheprado.org.

The event raises funds to benefit 10 educational and cultural centers on the Prado in Balboa Park. The gala featured a dinner created by Jeffrey Strauss of Pamplemousse Grille, a cocktail reception, live auction, dancing with NRG and more. The event was chaired by Merridee Book, Suzi Day, and Roxi Link.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas