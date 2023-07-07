Advertisement
42nd annual Fourth of July Parade and Picnic held in Rancho Santa Fe

cm-ranch4thjul-2307-050.jpg
1/47
Equestrians from Osuna Ranch  (Photos by Jon Clark)
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-039.jpg
2/47
Natalya Smith, Dick Phelps 
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-037.jpg
3/47
RSF Rotary Club 
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-038.jpg
4/47
The Dorsee family with their Case Tractor 
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-045.jpg
5/47
Grand Marshall Rear Admiral Russ Penniman and his wife Carol 
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-053.jpg
6/47
Rancho Santa Fe Independence Day Parade 2023 
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-044.jpg
7/47
Maggie and Gary Bobileff brought their own fire truck 
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-046.jpg
8/47
Parade Princess Lauren Macvaugh-Howe 
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-043.jpg
9/47
Rancho Santa Fe Fire District fire truck 
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-047.jpg
10/47
Debbie Dorsee drives the family’s Case Tractor 
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-049.jpg
11/47
RSF Rotary in the Rancho Santa Fe Independence Day Parade 2023 
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-036.jpg
12/47
Three generations with their 1954 Austin-Healey: Carolyn Davis, Audree Davis, Mary Ann Wolf 
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-048.jpg
13/47
DAR members Gretchen Kelly and Kathy Loftman hand out American flags 
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-052.jpg
14/47
Bill and Connie McNally ride in the parade 
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-051.jpg
15/47
Congressman Scott Peters 
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-042.jpg
16/47
Joint Light Tactical Vehicle from Camp Pendleton 
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-035.jpg
17/47
Sue and Tony Perez with their 1963 Ford Galaxy 
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-041.jpg
18/47
Steve and Jax Jensen 
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-011.jpg
19/47
Karen Ternois, Libby Gibson, Mary Maybee, Twinkle Thompson  (jon clark)
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-021.jpg
20/47
Honored guests Russell Loftman (93) and Ruth Gunther (103) ride in the DAR vehicle  (jon clark)
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-012.jpg
21/47
Vocalist David Chandroo sang the National Anthem  (jon clark)
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-016.jpg
22/47
Rancho Santa Fe Independence Day Parade 2023  (jon clark)
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-018.jpg
23/47
Color guard from Camp Pendleton  (jon clark)
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-017.jpg
24/47
Rancho Santa Fe Independence Day Parade 2023  (jon clark)
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-028.jpg
25/47
Rancho Santa Fe Independence Day Parade 2023  (jon clark)
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-026.jpg
26/47
State Assembly District 76 candidate Kristie Bruce-Lane  (jon clark)
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-007.jpg
27/47
Billie Milford, Mindy Ramm, Peggy Billy  (jon clark)
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-014.jpg
28/47
Vocalist David Chandroo sings the National Anthem  (jon clark)
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-003.jpg
29/47
Daughters of the American Revolution representatives: Peggy Guillory, Lynne Wheeler, Blake Loftman, Kayla Saltis, Kathy Loftman, Gretchen Kelly  (jon clark)
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-013.jpg
30/47
The Master of Ceremonies opens the 42nd Annual Rancho Santa Fe Independence Day Parade  (jon clark)
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-008.jpg
31/47
Linn Kastan, Marcia McCalla, Lynn and Rich Cusac  (jon clark)
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-009.jpg
32/47
Janet Judge, Wendy Hill, Adrian and Judie Mikulicich  (jon clark)
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-029.jpg
33/47
1928 Model A Ford “Sweetpea” driven by Byron and Kim Woods  (jon clark)
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-022.jpg
34/47
RSF Rotary in the Rancho Santa Fe Independence Day Parade 2023  (jon clark)
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-030.jpg
35/47
Sue and Tony Perez brought their 1963 Ford Galaxy  (jon clark)
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-020.jpg
36/47
The Dorsee family’s Case Tractor  (jon clark)
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-019.jpg
37/47
Color Guard from the Miramar Young Marines  (jon clark)
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-015.jpg
38/47
Rancho Santa Fe Independence Day Parade 2023  (jon clark)
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-023.jpg
39/47
Future Legends  (jon clark)
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-004.jpg
40/47
Sam Chaconas, Randy Tidmore (101), Ruth Gunther (103), Saundra Cima (Honor Flight board), Russell Loftman (93), Sloan Harris. The two young ladies raised $10,000 to benefit Honor Flight.  (jon clark)
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-031.jpg
41/47
Rancho Santa Fe Independence Day Parade 2023  (jon clark)
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-033.jpg
42/47
The Harmony Grove Band  (jon clark)
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-032.jpg
43/47
Rancho Santa Fe Independence Day Parade 2023  (jon clark)
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-034.jpg
44/47
Rancho Santa Fe Independence Day Parade 2023  (jon clark)
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-002.jpg
45/47
Candace, Connor, and Cody Sears with their 1961 Rolls Royce Drophead  (jon clark)
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-006.jpg
46/47
Doug Jones (from Just Drive It) with Camp Pendleton Marines Daniel Herrera, Victoria Moreno, Keegan Ramirez, Baruch Longines  (jon clark)
cm-ranch4thjul-2307-025.jpg
47/47
District 49 Congressional candidate Sheryl Adams  (jon clark)
Rancho Santa Fe residents and guests celebrated America at its 42nd annual Fourth of July Parade and Picnic.

The parade moved through the village streets, featuring vintage cars, equestrians, fire trucks, parade princesses, floats, the Harmony Grove Band, Color Guard, Grand Marshall retired Navy Rear Admiral Russ “Boot” Penniman, and patriotic locals on decked-out golf carts, bikes and scooters.

The parade was sponsored by the Rancho Santa Fe Association, the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club, the Rancho Santa Fe Polo Club and the Rancho Santa Fe Community Center.

Photos by Jon Clark

