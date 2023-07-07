42nd annual Fourth of July Parade and Picnic held in Rancho Santa Fe

Doug Jones (from Just Drive It) with Camp Pendleton Marines Daniel Herrera, Victoria Moreno, Keegan Ramirez, Baruch Longines (jon clark)

Candace, Connor, and Cody Sears with their 1961 Rolls Royce Drophead (jon clark)

Sam Chaconas, Randy Tidmore (101), Ruth Gunther (103), Saundra Cima (Honor Flight board), Russell Loftman (93), Sloan Harris. The two young ladies raised $10,000 to benefit Honor Flight. (jon clark)

The Master of Ceremonies opens the 42nd Annual Rancho Santa Fe Independence Day Parade (jon clark)

Honored guests Russell Loftman (93) and Ruth Gunther (103) ride in the DAR vehicle (jon clark)

Sue and Tony Perez with their 1963 Ford Galaxy

Bill and Connie McNally ride in the parade

Three generations with their 1954 Austin-Healey: Carolyn Davis, Audree Davis, Mary Ann Wolf

Maggie and Gary Bobileff brought their own fire truck

The Dorsee family with their Case Tractor

Rancho Santa Fe residents and guests celebrated America at its 42nd annual Fourth of July Parade and Picnic.

The parade moved through the village streets, featuring vintage cars, equestrians, fire trucks, parade princesses, floats, the Harmony Grove Band, Color Guard, Grand Marshall retired Navy Rear Admiral Russ “Boot” Penniman, and patriotic locals on decked-out golf carts, bikes and scooters.

The parade was sponsored by the Rancho Santa Fe Association, the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club, the Rancho Santa Fe Polo Club and the Rancho Santa Fe Community Center.

Photos by Jon Clark

