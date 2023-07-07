42nd annual Fourth of July Parade and Picnic held in Rancho Santa Fe
Rancho Santa Fe residents and guests celebrated America at its 42nd annual Fourth of July Parade and Picnic.
The parade moved through the village streets, featuring vintage cars, equestrians, fire trucks, parade princesses, floats, the Harmony Grove Band, Color Guard, Grand Marshall retired Navy Rear Admiral Russ “Boot” Penniman, and patriotic locals on decked-out golf carts, bikes and scooters.
The parade was sponsored by the Rancho Santa Fe Association, the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club, the Rancho Santa Fe Polo Club and the Rancho Santa Fe Community Center.
Photos by Jon Clark
Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox
Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.