RSF Rotary Club celebrates leadership at Demotion Dinner & Social

Mike and Nicky Taylor, Brad and Immediate Past President Paulette Britton, Katie Hawkes, Steve King  (Robert_McKenzie)
Past President Elizabeth Christensen, Cindy Wuthrich, Amy Wynne, Katie Hawkes, Jerah Payne, Cinda Lucas  (Robert_McKenzie)
Grant Weber, Madison Britton, Susan Callahan, Immediate Past President Paulette Britton, Sophia Alsadek, Nicky Taylor  (Robert_McKenzie)
Immediate Past President Paulette Britton, President Roshanak Clune, President Elect Chuck Badger (third generation RSF Rotarian)  (Robert_McKenzie)
Past President Elizabeth Christensen, Immediate Past President Paulette Britton, RSF Rotary President Roshanak Clune  (Robert_McKenzie)
Immediate Past President Paulette Britton, President Roshanak Clune, Ole and Patricia Prahm, Social chair Sophia Alsadek  (Robert_McKenzie)
Will Chappelow, Rob Swette, Don Meredith, Teri Swette  (Robert_McKenzie)
Brenda Meredith, Victor and Anna Brunko, Taylor and Uschi Crouch, Tom Koss  (Robert_McKenzie)
Scott and Graziela Vertrees, Judy Rowles, Scott Endsley and Denise Mueller  (Robert_McKenzie)
Hosts Eli and Lori Feghali  (Robert_McKenzie)
New members Keith Difiore, Ellen Greenhill, Taylor Miller, Membership Chair Jim Sagona  (Robert_McKenzie)
Brett Payne, Tom Koss, Rand Christensen, Kristoffer Kelly, Paul Mears  (Robert_McKenzie)
Amy Wynne, Marina Smith, Social Committee Chair Sophia Alsadek, Taylor Miller, Robin Chappelow  (Robert_McKenzie)
Eamon Callahan, Elina Katz, Mark Katz, Marina Smith, Victoria Kettnite  (Robert_McKenzie)
Susan Callahan, RSF Rotary President Roshanak Clune, Ana Gomez, Patricia Velazquez, Aurora Salazar, San Diego Downtown Evening Rotary President Maryzella Juarez  (Robert_McKenzie)
Jill King, Claire Cellier, Margot Wallace  (Robert_McKenzie)
Greg Day and Paula Shaw  (Robert_McKenzie)
Heather Manion  (Robert_McKenzie)
Brad and Amy Galvan, Suzan Holcomb, Bart Stewart  (Robert_McKenzie)
Carrie Woodland, Dr. Randa Dandan  (Robert_McKenzie)
Heather Manion, Mike Taylor, Jill King, Andree and Avi Hettena  (Robert_McKenzie)
Angela Pirtle and Hal Baerg  (Robert_McKenzie)
Guests cheer new RSF President Roshanak Clune  (Robert_McKenzie)
Mary Murray, Judy Rowles  (Robert_McKenzie)
Susan and Eamon Callahan  (Robert_McKenzie)
The RSF Rotary Club held a Demotion Dinner & Social June 28 to celebrate outgoing President Paulette Britton’s past year of outstanding service and to welcome incoming President Roshanak Clune.

The “Polka Party Dinner with a Texas Twist” theme of the event was based on Britton’s Czech and Texas roots. The event was held at the home of Elie and Lori Feghali. Rotarians provide community service to both local and international communities. Visit www.rsfrotary.com.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

