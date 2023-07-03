RSF Rotary Club celebrates leadership at Demotion Dinner & Social

The RSF Rotary Club held a Demotion Dinner & Social June 28 to celebrate outgoing President Paulette Britton’s past year of outstanding service and to welcome incoming President Roshanak Clune.

The “Polka Party Dinner with a Texas Twist” theme of the event was based on Britton’s Czech and Texas roots. The event was held at the home of Elie and Lori Feghali. Rotarians provide community service to both local and international communities. Visit www.rsfrotary.com.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

