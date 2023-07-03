Rosh Chodesh Society hosts Rancho Santa Fe Summer Luncheon and Challah Bake
1/15
Rachel Flores, Devorah Raskin, Ruth Tumini, Carine Chitayat, Yael Hershkovitz, Shimrit Motaey (jon clark)
2/15
Elina Kats, Stacy Palestrant, Fay Palestrant (jon clark)
3/15
Mushka Fradkin, Doris Elihu (jon clark)
4/15
Yael and Jackie Gmach
5/15
Rachel Flores, Devorah Raskin, Ruth Tumini, Carine Chitayat, Yael Hershkovitz, Shimrit Motaey (jon clark)
6/15
Stacy Palestrant, Devorah Raskin, Fay Palestrant (jon clark)
7/15
Rosh Chedesh Society course culmination luncheon
8/15
Carine Chitayat, Rachel Flores
9/15
Trudy Schneider, Elina Kats
10/15
Devorah Raskin, Cyndi Levey, Marilyn Tedesco
11/15
Yael Gmach, Limor Yedid, and Jackie Gmach
12/15
Trudy Schneider, Elina Kats
13/15
Yael and Jackie Gmach
14/15
Shimrit Motaey, Yael Hershkovitz
15/15
Devorah Raskin, Margy Salzberg
A lovely afternoon was held on June 22 at the beautiful Chabad Jewish Center of RSF “Boutique Chabad” Outdoor Garden. The RSF Summer Ladies Luncheon attendees were treated to a delicious kosher buffet and gourmet desserts by Parisien Gourmandises. The event celebrated the conclusion of this year’s RSF Rosh Chodesh Society Course “To Be or Not To Be Yourself”. A meaningful Challah bake led by Devorah Raskin of Chabad RSF was enjoyed by all.
For more information or to be included in future RSF Ladies Luncheon events, contact info@JewishRSF.com.
Photos by Jon Clark
