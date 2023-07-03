Rosh Chodesh Society hosts Rancho Santa Fe Summer Luncheon and Challah Bake

A lovely afternoon was held on June 22 at the beautiful Chabad Jewish Center of RSF “Boutique Chabad” Outdoor Garden. The RSF Summer Ladies Luncheon attendees were treated to a delicious kosher buffet and gourmet desserts by Parisien Gourmandises. The event celebrated the conclusion of this year’s RSF Rosh Chodesh Society Course “To Be or Not To Be Yourself”. A meaningful Challah bake led by Devorah Raskin of Chabad RSF was enjoyed by all.

For more information or to be included in future RSF Ladies Luncheon events, contact info@JewishRSF.com.

Photos by Jon Clark

