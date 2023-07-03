Advertisement
Rosh Chodesh Society hosts Rancho Santa Fe Summer Luncheon and Challah Bake



Rachel Flores, Devorah Raskin, Ruth Tumini, Carine Chitayat, Yael Hershkovitz, Shimrit Motaey  (jon clark)


Elina Kats, Stacy Palestrant, Fay Palestrant  (jon clark)


Mushka Fradkin, Doris Elihu  (jon clark)


Yael and Jackie Gmach 


Rachel Flores, Devorah Raskin, Ruth Tumini, Carine Chitayat, Yael Hershkovitz, Shimrit Motaey  (jon clark)


Stacy Palestrant, Devorah Raskin, Fay Palestrant  (jon clark)


Rosh Chedesh Society course culmination luncheon 


Carine Chitayat, Rachel Flores 


Trudy Schneider, Elina Kats 


Devorah Raskin, Cyndi Levey, Marilyn Tedesco 


Yael Gmach, Limor Yedid, and Jackie Gmach 


Trudy Schneider, Elina Kats 


Yael and Jackie Gmach 


Shimrit Motaey, Yael Hershkovitz 


Devorah Raskin, Margy Salzberg 
A lovely afternoon was held on June 22 at the beautiful Chabad Jewish Center of RSF “Boutique Chabad” Outdoor Garden. The RSF Summer Ladies Luncheon attendees were treated to a delicious kosher buffet and gourmet desserts by Parisien Gourmandises. The event celebrated the conclusion of this year’s RSF Rosh Chodesh Society Course “To Be or Not To Be Yourself”. A meaningful Challah bake led by Devorah Raskin of Chabad RSF was enjoyed by all.

For more information or to be included in future RSF Ladies Luncheon events, contact info@JewishRSF.com.
Photos by Jon Clark

