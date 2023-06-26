Advertisement
Santa Fe Irrigation District celebrates 100 years of service

cm-water100-2306-026.jpg
1/35
Honored guests and speakers raise their glasses to celebrate the Santa Fe Irrigation District 100th Anniversary  (jon clark)
cm-water100-2306-034.jpg
2/35
Santa Fe Irrigation District board president Michael Hogan (center) and general manager Al Lau (far right) receive a proclamation from representatives of State Senator Catherine Blakespear and State Assembly members Tasha Boerner and Brian Maienschein 
cm-water100-2306-032.jpg
3/35
Kellie Hinze (San Dieguito Water District board member and Encinitas City Council) 
cm-water100-2306-031.jpg
4/35
San Diego County Water Authority general manager Sandy Kerl 
cm-water100-2306-033.jpg
5/35
A representative from the office of State Senator Catherine Blakespear addresses guests at the 100th Anniversary of the Santa Fe Irrigation District 
cm-water100-2306-030.jpg
6/35
Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner 
cm-water100-2306-035.jpg
7/35
Visitors tour the San Dieguito Dam at the west end of the reservoir 
cm-water100-2306-029.jpg
8/35
Santa Fe Irrigation District board president Michael Hogan 
cm-water100-2306-028.jpg
9/35
Santa Fe Irrigation District general manager Al Lau 
cm-water100-2306-027.jpg
10/35
The San Dieguito Dam is at the west end of the reservoir 
cm-water100-2306-013.jpg
11/35
Chris Robbins (Vallecitos Water District), Sandy Kerl (GM, San Diego County Water Authority), Kim Thorer (Olivenhain Municipal Water District)  (jon clark)
cm-water100-2306-006.jpg
12/35
Mary Kazngu (San Dieguito Water District), Vicki Quiram (Carlsbad Municipal Water District)  (jon clark)
cm-water100-2306-017.jpg
13/35
Lindsay Leahy (Oceanside Water Utility District), Kyle Swanson (Padre Dam Santee), Sarah Hodge (Association of California Water Agencies)  (jon clark)
cm-water100-2306-011.jpg
14/35
Ryan Green and Paul Bushee (Leucadia Waste Water District), Tom Kennedy (GM, Rainbow Municipal Water District)  (jon clark)
cm-water100-2306-005.jpg
15/35
Sandy Kerl (GM, San Diego County Water Authority), Tom Kennedy (GM, Rainbow Municipal Water District)  (jon clark)
cm-water100-2306-007.jpg
16/35
Kellie Hinze (San Dieguito Water District and Encinitas City Council), Isam Hireish (San Dieguito Water District)  (jon clark)
cm-water100-2306-010.jpg
17/35
Neal Meyers (Dir, Olivenhain Municipal Water District), Lindsay Leahy (Oceanside Water Utility District)  (jon clark)
cm-water100-2306-023.jpg
18/35
San Diego County Water Authority general manager Sandy Kerl (third from left) presents a proclamation to the board members of the Santa Fe Irrigation District  (jon clark)
cm-water100-2306-001.jpg
19/35
Chris Bozir (Dir of Distribution Services, Operations Mgr), Jessica Miles (Human Resources), Robert Masterson (Accounting), Erica Saenz (Accounting), Jason Meyer (Construction Supervisor), Nick Isabell (Operations Supervisor), Jeff Nightingale (Facilities Locator and Inspector), Justin Harrod (Water Conservation Technician)  (jon clark)
cm-water100-2306-003.jpg
20/35
The Santa Fe Irrigation District celebrates its 100th anniversary  (jon clark)
cm-water100-2306-022.jpg
21/35
Santa Fe Irrigation District general manager Al Lau welcomes guests to the 100th Anniversary celebration  (jon clark)
cm-water100-2306-025.jpg
22/35
Honored guests and speakers raise their glasses to celebrate the Santa Fe Irrigation District 100th Anniversary  (jon clark)
cm-water100-2306-015.jpg
23/35
Priscilla Huang (Representative from the office of Congressman Scott Peters), Gabriela Dow (Ardurra)  (jon clark)
cm-water100-2306-021.jpg
24/35
David Zito (San Elijo Joint Powers Authority and Solana Beach City Council), Doug Gillingham (Santa Fe Hills HOA)  (jon clark)
cm-water100-2306-018.jpg
25/35
Al Lau (GM, Santa Fe Irrigation District), Simon Wong (VP, Kleinfelder), Rob Weber (Ardurra), Shane Trussell (Trussell Technologies), Eileen Idica (Trussell Technologies)  (jon clark)
cm-water100-2306-002.jpg
26/35
The San Dieguito Dam is at the west end of the reservoir  (jon clark)
cm-water100-2306-012.jpg
27/35
Robert Masterson (Santa Fe Irrigation District), Carlos Quintero (GM, Sweetwater Authority)  (jon clark)
cm-water100-2306-004.jpg
28/35
Santa Fe Irrigation District board members Michael Hogan (Board President and District 4 Rep), Sandra Johnson (District 3 Rep)  (jon clark)
cm-water100-2306-024.jpg
29/35
Santa Fe Irrigation District board president Michael Hogan (third from left) receives a proclamation from representatives of State Senator Catherine Blakespear and State Assembly members Tasha Boerner and Brian Maienschein  (jon clark)
cm-water100-2306-020.jpg
30/35
Jill MacDonald (Encinitas City Council), David Zito (San Elijo Joint Powers Authority and Solana Beach City Council), Kristi Becker (San Elijo Joint Powers Authority and Encinitas City Council)  (jon clark)
cm-water100-2306-016.jpg
31/35
Lesa Heebner (Solana Beach Mayor), Jewel Edson (Solana Beach City Council), Kellie Hinze (Encinitas City Council)  (jon clark)
cm-water100-2306-019.jpg
32/35
Marissa Potter (Dir, Engineering Services Santa Fe Irrigation District), Troy Hedlund (Carollo Engineers)  (jon clark)
cm-water100-2306-008.jpg
33/35
Bruce Ehlers (Encinitas City Council), Al Lau (General Manager, Santa Fe Irrigation District)  (jon clark)
cm-water100-2306-009.jpg
34/35
James Gilpin (Best Best and Krieger, LLP), Carmen Kasner (Ardurra)  (jon clark)
cm-water100-2306-014.jpg
35/35
David Harris (Maintenance Supv, Santa Fe Irrigaton District), Memo Preciado (Retired from Santa Fe Irrigation District)  (jon clark)
The Santa Fe Irrigation District (SFID) commemorated its 100-year anniversary at a “Century of Service” celebration on June 21 with community leaders and neighbors.

The district was established in 1923 as a California Special District under the Irrigation District Act of 1887 and currently provides drinking and recycled water services for more than 19,800 residents in the City of Solana Beach, as well as the unincorporated communities of Rancho Santa Fe and Fairbanks Ranch.

The event was held at the San Dieguito Reservoir and recognized the significant contributions SFID has made to the community’s water supply over the past 100 years and an opportunity to reflect on SFID’s rich history and remarkable milestones achieved over the past century, according to a SFID news release.

SFID has been at the forefront of providing potable water and recycled water services to the local communities. Initially supplying water from Lake Hodges to meet the agricultural irrigation needs of the area, SFID has evolved over the years to service residential, commercial, institutional, and agricultural customers.

California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot provided the following message from Sacramento: “Many thanks to the Santa Fe Irrigation District for 100 years of service. We appreciate this century-long legacy of water service to generations of Californians and look forward to continuing to partner on adjusting to the changing climate by improving water efficiency and diversifying our water supply.”

A staff member from the office of US Congressman Scott Peters delivered a proclamation for SFID, which is part of District 50, at the event. And Congressman Mike Levin sent the following message, “Congratulations to the Santa Fe Irrigation District on 100 years of serving our community! As Californians, we all understand the importance of conserving water and the impact droughts have on our daily lives. I’m grateful to have SFID as a partner in the work to strengthen our local water independence.” --SFID news release

Photos by Jon Clark

