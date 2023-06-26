Santa Fe Irrigation District celebrates 100 years of service

A representative from the office of State Senator Catherine Blakespear addresses guests at the 100th Anniversary of the Santa Fe Irrigation District

Santa Fe Irrigation District board president Michael Hogan (center) and general manager Al Lau (far right) receive a proclamation from representatives of State Senator Catherine Blakespear and State Assembly members Tasha Boerner and Brian Maienschein

The Santa Fe Irrigation District (SFID) commemorated its 100-year anniversary at a “Century of Service” celebration on June 21 with community leaders and neighbors.

The district was established in 1923 as a California Special District under the Irrigation District Act of 1887 and currently provides drinking and recycled water services for more than 19,800 residents in the City of Solana Beach, as well as the unincorporated communities of Rancho Santa Fe and Fairbanks Ranch.

The event was held at the San Dieguito Reservoir and recognized the significant contributions SFID has made to the community’s water supply over the past 100 years and an opportunity to reflect on SFID’s rich history and remarkable milestones achieved over the past century, according to a SFID news release.

SFID has been at the forefront of providing potable water and recycled water services to the local communities. Initially supplying water from Lake Hodges to meet the agricultural irrigation needs of the area, SFID has evolved over the years to service residential, commercial, institutional, and agricultural customers.

California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot provided the following message from Sacramento: “Many thanks to the Santa Fe Irrigation District for 100 years of service. We appreciate this century-long legacy of water service to generations of Californians and look forward to continuing to partner on adjusting to the changing climate by improving water efficiency and diversifying our water supply.”

A staff member from the office of US Congressman Scott Peters delivered a proclamation for SFID, which is part of District 50, at the event. And Congressman Mike Levin sent the following message, “Congratulations to the Santa Fe Irrigation District on 100 years of serving our community! As Californians, we all understand the importance of conserving water and the impact droughts have on our daily lives. I’m grateful to have SFID as a partner in the work to strengthen our local water independence.” --SFID news release

Photos by Jon Clark

