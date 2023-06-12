House of Lebanon supporters hold community appreciation dinner party

Rancho Santa Fe residents Ghada and Michael Kadri held a community appreciation dinner party June 4 to thank those who have provided support for the House of Lebanon, of which Ghada is a member of the board. With the all-volunteer organization, they are working to represent and preserve Lebanese customs, traditions and language for generations to come. House of Lebanon recently participated in the 40th annual Ethnic Food Festival held at Balboa Park. Ghada said they are “very grateful for all who came out and all who participated to make it such a successful event! We look forward to future events!”

Ghada and Michael Kadri also celebrated the accomplishments of their son Dr. Omar Kadri, an orthopedic surgeon who was recently named “Service Champion” by Riverside Community Hospital in honor of his commitment to the care and improvement of human life.

Dr. Kadri and his wife Fatin, children Mila and Mikail, are members in House of Lebanon and support Ghada’s passion to see House of Lebanon have a physical cottage in Balboa Park one day. Learn more at houseoflebanon.org.

