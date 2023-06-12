Advertisement
House of Lebanon supporters hold community appreciation dinner party

Marwan and Sabah Al Assil, Faten Al Safadi, Sally Kouli 
Bill and Woujoud Malas 
Amar Mansour 
Kim and Ziad Doudar 
George, Sharbel, and Sabine Naber 
Hosts Michael and Ghada Kadri 
Tania and Samah Mustafa 
Yasmin and Issa Zeitouni 
Waiss and Sirine Kader, Hanna Ramadan 
Leonard and Carmen Valdez 
Tala and Laith Alsh 
Bassam and Tania Mustafa 
Suhir and Thayer Barakat, Tarek and Ranya Hallal 
Tarek and Ranya Hallal, Ghada Kadri (Ranya and Ghada are event co-chairs) 
Dr. Deena Tajran 
Fatin, Mila, and Dr. Omar Kadri 
Table setting at the Appreciation Dinner 
Zakariah and Nadine Kadri 
Wael and Sally Kouli 
Suher and Edward Haidar 
Sarah Twamley 
Tarek and Ranya Hallal, Ghada Kadri (Ranya and Ghada are event co-chairs) 
Tala and Laith Alsh
Nadine, Mila, and Ghada Kadri
Edward and Suher Haidar
Eva and Camille Bsaibes of the Amardeen Lebanese Restaurant
George, Sharbel, and Sabine Naber
Amar Mansour, Ghada Kadri
Fatin and Dr. Omar Kadri (awarded Service Champion for Care of Human Life by Riverside Community Hospital)
Waiss and Sirine Kader, Hanna Ramadan
Hosts Michael and Ghada Kadri
Tarek and Ranya Hallal, Ghada Kadri  (jon clark)
Leonard and Carmen Valdez
Fahd and Nathalie Bishar, Sabine and Marwan Balka
Rancho Santa Fe residents Ghada and Michael Kadri held a community appreciation dinner party June 4 to thank those who have provided support for the House of Lebanon, of which Ghada is a member of the board. With the all-volunteer organization, they are working to represent and preserve Lebanese customs, traditions and language for generations to come. House of Lebanon recently participated in the 40th annual Ethnic Food Festival held at Balboa Park. Ghada said they are “very grateful for all who came out and all who participated to make it such a successful event! We look forward to future events!”

Ghada and Michael Kadri also celebrated the accomplishments of their son Dr. Omar Kadri, an orthopedic surgeon who was recently named “Service Champion” by Riverside Community Hospital in honor of his commitment to the care and improvement of human life.

Dr. Kadri and his wife Fatin, children Mila and Mikail, are members in House of Lebanon and support Ghada’s passion to see House of Lebanon have a physical cottage in Balboa Park one day. Learn more at houseoflebanon.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

