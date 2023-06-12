Advertisement
Helen Woodward Animal Center hosts Spring Fling Gala ‘Under the Tuscan Sun’

cm-helen061023-16.jpg
1/17
Magic Morning show hosts Jagger & Kristi, Dana Flach with Starburst. KSON afternoon host Kimo Jensen and Shannon Jensen  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-helen061023-06.jpg
2/17
Committee co-chair Sharon Tice-McDonald, Helen Woodward President Michael Arms, committee co-chair Jamie Carr  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-helen061023-15.jpg
3/17
In-Kind donors John and Dianne Lefferts  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-helen061023-10.jpg
4/17
Lisa and Kevin Hassett, Debbie Wasa  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-helen061023-11.jpg
5/17
Dan Birman, Pegine Grayson, Nick Burgess, Mayra Torres  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-helen061023-12.jpg
6/17
Houshi and Joyce Aftahi  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-helen061023-07.jpg
7/17
Chris Cook, Ginny Van Meter, Vicki Cypherd  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-helen061023-01.jpg
8/17
Debbie Worthy with JujuBee, Christy and Stephen Cimino  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-helen061023-05.jpg
9/17
Dogs were the stars of the night  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-helen061023-08.jpg
10/17
Lisa Collins, Mia and Louie Preclaro, Susanna Laddo, Jen London  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-helen061023-13.jpg
11/17
Kelley Johnson and Ross Stolsmark  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-helen061023-09.jpg
12/17
Natalie and Jan McPheters, Jay and Nicole Whittington  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-helen061023-03.jpg
13/17
Hubert Pilloud and Eliza Friedman of www.JewelsWithaPurpose.com  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-helen061023-17.jpg
14/17
John and Ellie Erickson, Jouet and Daniel Witcher  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-helen061023-14.jpg
15/17
Paula Mendell, Sponsor Lead Barry Siegel, Caroline Russo  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-helen061023-02.jpg
16/17
Major sponsors Portia Metras and Jim Hooker  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-helen061023-04.jpg
17/17
Anna K. and Jerry Swain, Sarah and Jim Sleeper  (Robert_McKenzie)
In its 35th year, Helen Woodward Animal Center’s elegant Spring Fling Gala, presented by Portia Metras and Jim Hooker, took guests on a glorious journey – Under the Tuscan Sun. The annual event, headed by Committee Co-Chairs Jamie Carr and Sharon Tice-McDonald, was held June 10 at Fairbanks Village Plaza. The event featured great food, beverages, a silent and live auction, and the opportunity to explore the region of central Italy known for its landscapes, artistic legacy, and its influence on high culture. All profits raised support the pets and programs at Helen Woodward Animal Center. Visit animalcenter.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

