Helen Woodward Animal Center hosts Spring Fling Gala ‘Under the Tuscan Sun’

In its 35th year, Helen Woodward Animal Center’s elegant Spring Fling Gala, presented by Portia Metras and Jim Hooker, took guests on a glorious journey – Under the Tuscan Sun. The annual event, headed by Committee Co-Chairs Jamie Carr and Sharon Tice-McDonald, was held June 10 at Fairbanks Village Plaza. The event featured great food, beverages, a silent and live auction, and the opportunity to explore the region of central Italy known for its landscapes, artistic legacy, and its influence on high culture. All profits raised support the pets and programs at Helen Woodward Animal Center. Visit animalcenter.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie