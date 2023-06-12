Future Legends holds reception for new leadership team

Future Legends members held a reception May 31 at the RSF Golf Club for their new leadership team.

Future Legends is a Rancho Santa Fe-based 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing mentors and financial support to deserving high school seniors embarking on college education. In addition to academic support, Future Legends also provides life skills training, empowering scholars through its emphasis on both education and values. Founded by the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club in 2012, honoring retired Head Professional Chuck Courtney, the program sponsors scholars studying a wide range of majors including the arts, biochemistry, computer sciences, medical, law, business and environmental sciences at colleges and universities throughout the country.

With a 100% graduation rate to date, Future Legends attributes its success to the mentorship program which pairs scholars with qualified mentors within their field of interest and study. The result is a deep connection that provides personal and professional support to its scholars.

Visit www.futurelegends.org for more information.

Photos by Jon Clark