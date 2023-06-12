Advertisement
Future Legends holds reception for new leadership team

cm-legdenrsf-2305-006.jpg
1/17
Heather Manion, Brad and Amy Galvan  (jon clark)
cm-legdenrsf-2305-013.jpg
2/17
Mike Taylor, Norma Wiberg, Nicky Taylor, Carolyn Cady  (jon clark)
cm-legdenrsf-2305-005.jpg
3/17
Jill King, Carl Lason, Amy Wynne, Cinda Lucas  (jon clark)
cm-legdenrsf-2305-010.jpg
4/17
Tim Cady (Chairman), Laura Kreiss (CEO), Eric Manese (President)  (jon clark)
cm-legdenrsf-2305-012.jpg
5/17
cm-legdenrsf-2305-008.jpg
6/17
Norma Wiberg, Chuck Courtney  (jon clark)
cm-legdenrsf-2305-016.jpg
7/17
Tim and Carolyn Cady, Amy and Brad Galvan  (jon clark)
cm-legdenrsf-2305-001.jpg
8/17
Stacie Barba, Laura Kreiss (CEO)  (jon clark)
cm-legdenrsf-2305-009.jpg
9/17
Stacie Barba, Norma Wiberg, Chuck Courtney  (jon clark)
cm-legdenrsf-2305-017.jpg
10/17
Blaine Casey, Julie Pierce  (jon clark)
cm-legdenrsf-2305-004.jpg
11/17
cm-legdenrsf-2305-002.jpg
12/17
cm-legdenrsf-2305-014.jpg
13/17
Heather Manion, Terry Lane  (jon clark)
cm-legdenrsf-2305-015.jpg
14/17
Future Legends Mentor handbooks  (jon clark)
cm-legdenrsf-2305-003.jpg
15/17
Mentor chairs Jack and Shiela Giacomini with President Eric Manese  (jon clark)
cm-legdenrsf-2305-011.jpg
16/17
Eric Manese, Don Carter, Michele Carter, Holly Carter, Stacie Barba  (jon clark)
cm-legdenrsf-2305-007.jpg
17/17
President Eric Manese with Mentor chairs Jack and Shiela Giacomini  (jon clark)
Future Legends members held a reception May 31 at the RSF Golf Club for their new leadership team.
Future Legends is a Rancho Santa Fe-based 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing mentors and financial support to deserving high school seniors embarking on college education. In addition to academic support, Future Legends also provides life skills training, empowering scholars through its emphasis on both education and values. Founded by the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club in 2012, honoring retired Head Professional Chuck Courtney, the program sponsors scholars studying a wide range of majors including the arts, biochemistry, computer sciences, medical, law, business and environmental sciences at colleges and universities throughout the country.

With a 100% graduation rate to date, Future Legends attributes its success to the mentorship program which pairs scholars with qualified mentors within their field of interest and study. The result is a deep connection that provides personal and professional support to its scholars.
Visit www.futurelegends.org for more information.

Photos by Jon Clark

