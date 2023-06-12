Advertisement
Bestselling author speaks at fundraiser for Library Guild of RSF

Board Members Steven Krasnoff (incoming President), Hazel Bentinck, Wendy Johnson, Sara Shafer, President Mary Siegrist, Nancy Miller, Erika Desjardins, Kathy Stumm  (Robert_McKenzie)
Jill Leff, President Mary Siegrist  (Robert_McKenzie)
Carol Tager, Denise Hug, Kathy Henry  (Robert_McKenzie)
Sue Cook and her granddaughter Tabitha, Deb Stetina  (Robert_McKenzie)
Sharon Masek, Dana Trujillo, Marian Benassi, Marilyn Tedesco, Kathy Stumm  (Robert_McKenzie)
RSF Library art teacher Margot Wallace, Bookseller team Mary Liu, Celeste Fletcher, Roberta Arzola  (Robert_McKenzie)
RSF Library art teacher Margot Wallace, Principal Librarian Rebecca Lynn, RSF Library Branch Manager Christine Patterson  (Robert_McKenzie)
Wendy Tait, Dede Alpert, Bobbi Williams, Mary Ann Petree, Kathy Hoffmann  (Robert_McKenzie)
Lisa Hwang, Maritia Walper, Cathy Burch, Cynthia Hudson  (Robert_McKenzie)
Author Lisa See  (Robert_McKenzie)
Bestselling author Lisa See took the stage at The Crosby Club on June 8 to discuss her new historical novel, “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women.” The book debuted on June 6. It’s the fictionalized story of a real Chinese woman, Tan Yunxian, who lived 500 years ago, and published a book about her work as a physician. See is known for her rich and fertile depictions of Chinese characters and for illuminating the lives of women.
The June 8 event was a fundraiser for the Library Guild of Rancho Santa Fe in support of the Rancho Santa Fe Library, and was sponsored by the guild and Warwick’s.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

