Bestselling author speaks at fundraiser for Library Guild of RSF
Bestselling author Lisa See took the stage at The Crosby Club on June 8 to discuss her new historical novel, “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women.” The book debuted on June 6. It’s the fictionalized story of a real Chinese woman, Tan Yunxian, who lived 500 years ago, and published a book about her work as a physician. See is known for her rich and fertile depictions of Chinese characters and for illuminating the lives of women.
The June 8 event was a fundraiser for the Library Guild of Rancho Santa Fe in support of the Rancho Santa Fe Library, and was sponsored by the guild and Warwick’s.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
