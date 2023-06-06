Advertisement
TPHS Class of 2023

SDUHSD trustees Phan Anderson and Michael Allman, Associate Superintendent Bryan Marcus, and TPHS Principal Rob Coppo lead the graduates onto the field 
Senior class council president Beau Rowan reflects on his time at TPHS 
Senior class council president Beau Rowan reflects on his time at TPHS 
Senior vocalist Brenna Hall sings the National Anthem 
Torrey Pines High School 2023 Commencement 
Jason Nguyen, Elizabeth Bezdek 
Principal Rob Coppo congratulates a new graduate 
Principal Rob Coppo congratulates a new graduate 
Dylan Friedland encourages the graduates to make the most of every day 
Katerina Lutz, Ella Chakravarty  (jon clark)
Principal Rob Coppo congratulates a new graduate 
Senior class council vice president Any Livingston 
Principal Rob Coppo encourages the graduates to remember the magic moments of their high school days 
Principal Rob Coppo congratulates a new graduate 
Associate Superintendent Bryan Marcus congratulates a new graduate 
Chandler Caster, teacher Mr. Williams, Jackson Bishop  (jon clark)
Members of the TPHS Graduating Class of 2023  (jon clark)
Morgan Mullins, Amelia Mullen, Elle Nordstrom  (jon clark)
Counselors Jennifer Magruder, Julianne Velasco, Christina Hooton, and Chanelle Lary  (jon clark)
Senior class council president Beau Rowan welcomes students, families, faculty, and staff to the 2023 Commencement  (jon clark)
Members of the TPHS Graduating Class of 2023  (jon clark)
TPHS Counselors at the 2023 Commencement  (jon clark)
Alex Cabulio, Sebastien Jabbour, James Trussell  (jon clark)
SDUHSD trustees Phan Anderson and Michael Allman, TPHS Principal Rob Coppo, Associate Superintendent Bryan Marcus  (jon clark)
Santiago Jonsson, Chloe Thompson, Cole Spector  (jon clark)
Aurora Hardy, Colten Farrell, Carlos Cardona Bedoya  (jon clark)
Chloe Briggs, Lily Gano, Lucy Holliday, Stella Mikolajewski  (jon clark)
Julia Liu, Brenna Hall, Jason Nguyen, Elizabeth Bezdek  (jon clark)
Lindsay Van Winkle, Kylee Russell, Meghana Gutlapalli  (jon clark)
Kaitlyn McCarthy, Laird Tassara, Ryan Wittenberg  (jon clark)
Luke Bowden, teacher Mr. Williams, Trevor Peck, Will Weiss  (jon clark)
Rahul Machavarapu, Donatus Chachisvilis, Christian Camaisa, Nicolas Bohrer  (jon clark)
Sofija Popovic, Muzi Wei, Jeff Zhu  (jon clark)
Bailey Nelson, Melissa Tan, Jena Loreto  (jon clark)
Yulian Gogov, Jose Herrera Varela, Masud Mojahed  (jon clark)
Kaito Kermabon, David Zhang, Keely Yeager  (jon clark)
Myles Sullivan, Roen Taggart, Nisso Adato, Ariel Adato  (jon clark)
Members of the TPHS Graduating Class of 2023  (jon clark)
Lillian Paul, Sydney Nauss, Sabrina Ross  (jon clark)
Senior vocalist Brenna Hall sings the National Anthem  (jon clark)
Members of the TPHS Graduating Class of 2023  (jon clark)
Grace Flanagan, Dylan Friedland, Andy Livingston, Beau Rowan  (jon clark)
McLean Smith, Gisella Miele, Kaija Kudirka  (jon clark)
Counselor Chanelle Lary with teachers Sara Boozer, Olivia Bogert, and Katie Grubert  (jon clark)
Procession of 2023 Torrey Pines High School Graduates  (jon clark)
Aya Twainy, Yasmin Parsa, Ofir Nagar  (jon clark)
Z Zabarsky, Olivia Shi, Sydney Nauss  (jon clark)
Kathryn Olson, Matthew Lee  (jon clark)
Delilah Moreno, Melodi Abasta, teacher Kasondra Campbell  (jon clark)
Lauren Nelson, Cole Nakata, Colin Poe, Oscar Raysman  (jon clark)
Nathan Christmore, Min-Young Bang  (jon clark)
Torrey Pines High School 2023 Commencement  (jon clark)
Cole Frost, Gabriela Sanchez, Ayana Johnson  (jon clark)
Torrey Pines High School 2023 Commencement  (jon clark)
Torrey Pines High School students and their families celebrated student achievements and bid a fond farewell to the school at a graduation ceremony held June 2 at TPHS.
Photos by Jon Clark

