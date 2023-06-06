Rancho Santa Fe Association members enjoyed the Celebrate Osuna event June 3 at the Osuna Ranch.
1/43
Cheryl McArthur with Lola Rose and Roxanne Cracroft (jon clark)
2/43
Jake
3/43
Sienna Valentine learning to lasso from charro Miguel Leyva
4/43
Reeves Hambrick rides ‘Lady’
5/43
Mark and Jodi Ungrodt
6/43
Althea Bray learning to lasso from charro Filemon Jara
7/43
Barb and Scott Praefke
8/43
Graham Fields riding ‘Joli’
9/43
Jenna Hambrick helps her son Reeves get settled on ‘Lady’
10/43
Sienna Valentine rides ‘Sprenja’
11/43
Graham Fields riding ‘Joli’ and led by Kimberly Hart
12/43
Chuck and Alexis
13/43
Sienna Valentine learning to lasso from charro Miguel Leyva
14/43
Jake
15/43
Ashley Campbell, Rebecca Lund, Kerri Hinds
16/43
Pickleback Shine provided the musical entertainment
17/43
Luka and Jody Olivier meet ‘Lady’
18/43
Chuck and Dianne Fingal
19/43
Charro Miguel Leyva
20/43
Sienna Valentine learning to lasso from charro Miguel Leyva
21/43
Collin and Jennifer Valentine
22/43
Marya Jefferson, Christine Praefke (Osuna Ranch Manager) (jon clark)
23/43
Marya Jefferson, Christine Praefke (Osuna Ranch Manager) (jon clark)
24/43
RSF Fire District firefighters Blaine Nelson, Mark Smith, Paul Lorenzo, Conor Lenehan (jon clark)
25/43
Ashley Stenning, Alex Stapley (jon clark)
26/43
Lisa Baldassari, Robin Crabtree (jon clark)
27/43
The Lavers family (jon clark)
28/43
Daniel Schreiber, Alexandria and Charlotte Klipstein (jon clark)
29/43
Chuck and Dianne Fingal (jon clark)
30/43
Luka and Jody Olivier, Genevieve and Aristea Page (jon clark)
31/43
Anthony Alario, Lorraine Kent, Jennifer Valentine (jon clark)
32/43
Jake (jon clark)
33/43
Luka and Jody Olivier, Genevieve and Aristea Page (jon clark)
34/43
Mark and Jodi Ungrodt (jon clark)
35/43
Tamara LaFarga-Joseph, Tammy Williams, Roberto Walz (jon clark)
36/43
Collin and Jennifer Valentine (jon clark)
37/43
Barb and Scott Praefke (jon clark)
38/43
The Safronov family (jon clark)
39/43
Genevieve, Aristea, and Justin Page (jon clark)
40/43
Susan, Megan, and Campbell Appleby (jon clark)
41/43
Ashley Campbell, Rebecca Lund, Kerri Hinds (jon clark)
42/43
Chuck and Alexis (jon clark)
43/43
RSF Historical Society board member Betty Williams, Christine Praefke, RSF Historical Society Vice President Peggy Brooks, Osuna committee member Kate Williams, RSF Association Parks & Rec Coordinator Samantha Kramer (McKenzie Images)
Share
The Osuna celebration festivities included pony rides, a live country band, line dancing, local wine tasting, games, crafts, a costume contest, a photo booth and more. The event was hosted by the Association’s Osuna Committee, a volunteer group charged with preserving the entire ranch site, guiding restoration efforts for the historic Osuna Adobe and promoting use of the property to the community.
Photos by Jon Clark
Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox
Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.