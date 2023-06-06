Advertisement
Rancho Santa Fe Association members enjoyed the Celebrate Osuna event June 3 at the Osuna Ranch.

cm-osuna23rsf-2306-020.jpg
1/43
Cheryl McArthur with Lola Rose and Roxanne Cracroft  (jon clark)
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-044.jpg
2/43
Jake 
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-026.jpg
3/43
Sienna Valentine learning to lasso from charro Miguel Leyva 
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-033.jpg
4/43
Reeves Hambrick rides ‘Lady’ 
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-039.jpg
5/43
Mark and Jodi Ungrodt 
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-027.jpg
6/43
Althea Bray learning to lasso from charro Filemon Jara 
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-037.jpg
7/43
Barb and Scott Praefke 
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-031.jpg
8/43
Graham Fields riding ‘Joli’ 
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-034.jpg
9/43
Jenna Hambrick helps her son Reeves get settled on ‘Lady’ 
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-036.jpg
10/43
Sienna Valentine rides ‘Sprenja’ 
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-032.jpg
11/43
Graham Fields riding ‘Joli’ and led by Kimberly Hart 
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-040.jpg
12/43
Chuck and Alexis 
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-025.jpg
13/43
Sienna Valentine learning to lasso from charro Miguel Leyva 
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-043.jpg
14/43
Jake 
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-041.jpg
15/43
Ashley Campbell, Rebecca Lund, Kerri Hinds 
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-042.jpg
16/43
Pickleback Shine provided the musical entertainment 
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-029.jpg
17/43
Luka and Jody Olivier meet ‘Lady’ 
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-045.jpg
18/43
Chuck and Dianne Fingal 
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-028.jpg
19/43
Charro Miguel Leyva 
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-024.jpg
20/43
Sienna Valentine learning to lasso from charro Miguel Leyva 
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-038.jpg
21/43
Collin and Jennifer Valentine 
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-011.jpg
22/43
Marya Jefferson, Christine Praefke (Osuna Ranch Manager)  (jon clark)
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-010.jpg
23/43
Marya Jefferson, Christine Praefke (Osuna Ranch Manager)  (jon clark)
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-022.jpg
24/43
RSF Fire District firefighters Blaine Nelson, Mark Smith, Paul Lorenzo, Conor Lenehan  (jon clark)
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-006.jpg
25/43
Ashley Stenning, Alex Stapley  (jon clark)
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-007.jpg
26/43
Lisa Baldassari, Robin Crabtree  (jon clark)
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-002.jpg
27/43
The Lavers family  (jon clark)
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-014.jpg
28/43
Daniel Schreiber, Alexandria and Charlotte Klipstein  (jon clark)
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-019.jpg
29/43
Chuck and Dianne Fingal  (jon clark)
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-003.jpg
30/43
Luka and Jody Olivier, Genevieve and Aristea Page  (jon clark)
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-013.jpg
31/43
Anthony Alario, Lorraine Kent, Jennifer Valentine  (jon clark)
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-018.jpg
32/43
Jake  (jon clark)
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-004.jpg
33/43
Luka and Jody Olivier, Genevieve and Aristea Page  (jon clark)
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-012.jpg
34/43
Mark and Jodi Ungrodt  (jon clark)
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-005.jpg
35/43
Tamara LaFarga-Joseph, Tammy Williams, Roberto Walz  (jon clark)
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-009.jpg
36/43
Collin and Jennifer Valentine  (jon clark)
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-008.jpg
37/43
Barb and Scott Praefke  (jon clark)
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-017.jpg
38/43
The Safronov family  (jon clark)
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-001.jpg
39/43
Genevieve, Aristea, and Justin Page  (jon clark)
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-021.jpg
40/43
Susan, Megan, and Campbell Appleby  (jon clark)
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-016.jpg
41/43
Ashley Campbell, Rebecca Lund, Kerri Hinds  (jon clark)
cm-osuna23rsf-2306-015.jpg
42/43
Chuck and Alexis  (jon clark)
CM-Osuna111619-03.JPG
43/43
RSF Historical Society board member Betty Williams, Christine Praefke, RSF Historical Society Vice President Peggy Brooks, Osuna committee member Kate Williams, RSF Association Parks & Rec Coordinator Samantha Kramer  (McKenzie Images)
The Osuna celebration festivities included pony rides, a live country band, line dancing, local wine tasting, games, crafts, a costume contest, a photo booth and more. The event was hosted by the Association’s Osuna Committee, a volunteer group charged with preserving the entire ranch site, guiding restoration efforts for the historic Osuna Adobe and promoting use of the property to the community.

Photos by Jon Clark

