R. Roger Rowe Class of 2023

The graduating 8th grade class of 2023 at R. Roger Rowe Middle School (jon clark)

John Tree (Pres, RSF Board of Educ), Jee Manghani (Trustee, RSF Board of Educ), Donna Tripi (Superintendent, RSF School District) (jon clark)

R. Roger Rowe 8th grade graduates cross the field to the ceremony

Middle School principal Kelly Stine welcomes students, family members, and guests to the 2023 8th grade graduation ceremony

Student Council Activities director Anjali Gupta recognizes students and parents on behalf of the class

Student Council President Sophia Smith reflects upon her nine years at R. Roger Rowe School

Student Ccouncil Vice President, Hana Liu, reminds the graduates of the importance of relationships

RSF School District superintendent Donna Tripi congratulates the students on their accomplishments

R. Roger Rowe teachers cross the field to the ceremony

Student Council Communications chairman, Genevieve Phung, prepares to lead the Pledge of Allegiance

R. Roger Rowe School 8th grade students, families and staff celebrated cherished memories and student achievements at a graduation ceremony held June 1 at the school.

Photos by Jon Clark

