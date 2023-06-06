R. Roger Rowe Class of 2023

Advertisement
cm-rowegrd23-2306-039.jpg
1/45
Student Council Communications chairman, Genevieve Phung, prepares to lead the Pledge of Allegiance 
cm-rowegrd23-2306-042.jpg
2/45
Student Council President Sophia Smith reflects upon her nine years at R. Roger Rowe School 
cm-rowegrd23-2306-037.jpg
3/45
R. Roger Rowe teachers cross the field to the ceremony 
cm-rowegrd23-2306-022.jpg
4/45
Dasha Storrs, Jake Hauenstein  (jon clark)
cm-rowegrd23-2306-040.jpg
5/45
RSF School District superintendent Donna Tripi congratulates the students on their accomplishments 
cm-rowegrd23-2306-044.jpg
6/45
Student Ccouncil Vice President, Hana Liu, reminds the graduates of the importance of relationships 
cm-rowegrd23-2306-043.jpg
7/45
Student Council President Sophia Smith reflects upon her nine years at R. Roger Rowe School 
cm-rowegrd23-2306-038.jpg
8/45
Middle School principal Kelly Stine welcomes students, family members, and guests to the 2023 8th grade graduation ceremony 
cm-rowegrd23-2306-036.jpg
9/45
R. Roger Rowe 8th grade graduates cross the field to the ceremony 
cm-rowegrd23-2306-045.jpg
10/45
Student Council Activities director Anjali Gupta recognizes students and parents on behalf of the class 
cm-rowegrd23-2306-041.jpg
11/45
Middle School principal Kelly Stine welcomes students, family members, and guests to the 2023 8th grade graduation ceremony 
cm-rowegrd23-2306-035.jpg
12/45
R. Roger Rowe 8th grade graduates cross the field to the ceremony 
cm-rowegrd23-2306-026.jpg
13/45
Camily Yoon, Jeremy Cui  (jon clark)
cm-rowegrd23-2306-034.jpg
14/45
Sophia Smith, Deven Renner  (jon clark)
cm-rowegrd23-2306-020.jpg
15/45
Michelle Elson, Graham Hill  (jon clark)
cm-rowegrd23-2306-024.jpg
16/45
Natalia Gupta, Jacob Kreiss  (jon clark)
cm-rowegrd23-2306-018.jpg
17/45
Hana Liu, Cyrus Ghahremani  (jon clark)
cm-rowegrd23-2306-011.jpg
18/45
Christine Marano (Library Paraprofessional), Mary Liu (Special Ed Aide), Carole Kamery (Paraprofessional)  (jon clark)
cm-rowegrd23-2306-010.jpg
19/45
Avery Shepherd, Nicole Chaitas, Ruby Resch, Camily Yoon  (jon clark)
cm-rowegrd23-2306-012.jpg
20/45
John Tree (Pres, RSF Board of Educ), Jee Manghani (Trustee, RSF Board of Educ), Donna Tripi (Superintendent, RSF School District)  (jon clark)
cm-rowegrd23-2306-001.jpg
21/45
The graduating 8th grade class of 2023 at R. Roger Rowe Middle School  (jon clark)
cm-rowegrd23-2306-033.jpg
22/45
Ava Whitworth, Branson Mikles, Zahra Alam  (jon clark)
cm-rowegrd23-2306-008.jpg
23/45
Viki Kiss, Greta Pennock, Keani Brown  (jon clark)
cm-rowegrd23-2306-031.jpg
24/45
Nicole Chaitas, Asher Baranick  (jon clark)
cm-rowegrd23-2306-009.jpg
25/45
Brooklynn Kiil, Genevieve Phung  (jon clark)
cm-rowegrd23-2306-019.jpg
26/45
Arissa Jaswal, Shane Vinci  (jon clark)
cm-rowegrd23-2306-014.jpg
27/45
Gabrielle Shanner, Jonathan Nessen  (jon clark)
cm-rowegrd23-2306-013.jpg
28/45
RSF Board of Education members: John Tree (President), Rosemarie Rohatgi (Vice President), Jee Manghani (Trustee)  (jon clark)
cm-rowegrd23-2306-003.jpg
29/45
Balen Renne, Breylon Jones, Dean Kaffka, Jake Hauenstein, William Yang  (jon clark)
cm-rowegrd23-2306-027.jpg
30/45
Ruby Resch, Harrison Jacobsen  (jon clark)
cm-rowegrd23-2306-005.jpg
31/45
Cyrus Ghahremani, Deven Renner, Braydan Hertz, Chase Prather  (jon clark)
cm-rowegrd23-2306-029.jpg
32/45
Aubrie Dingman, William Yang  (jon clark)
cm-rowegrd23-2306-002.jpg
33/45
Sophia Smith, Kylie Kaminsky, Kensi Cunningham, Ray Raymond  (jon clark)
cm-rowegrd23-2306-004.jpg
34/45
Conrad Markstein, Shane Vinci, Jacob Solomon  (jon clark)
cm-rowegrd23-2306-007.jpg
35/45
Michelle Elson, Ava Whitworth, Shireen Sabouri  (jon clark)
cm-rowegrd23-2306-028.jpg
36/45
Avery Shepherd, Chase Prather  (jon clark)
cm-rowegrd23-2306-030.jpg
37/45
Charlotte Olson, Wyatt Seltzer  (jon clark)
cm-rowegrd23-2306-016.jpg
38/45
Keela Pauliin, Braydan Hertz, Kensi Cunningham  (jon clark)
cm-rowegrd23-2306-015.jpg
39/45
Kayla Belmer, Paulo Felix Soto  (jon clark)
cm-rowegrd23-2306-021.jpg
40/45
Zhenyan Ma, Caden Long  (jon clark)
cm-rowegrd23-2306-025.jpg
41/45
Addison Stahl, Wesley Sirinian  (jon clark)
cm-rowegrd23-2306-023.jpg
42/45
Anjali Gupta, Dean Kaffka  (jon clark)
cm-rowegrd23-2306-006.jpg
43/45
Lauren Macvaugh-Howe, Ava Timlake  (jon clark)
cm-rowegrd23-2306-017.jpg
44/45
Gisella Theberge, David Gomez  (jon clark)
cm-rowegrd23-2306-032.jpg
45/45
Brooklynn Kiil, Balen Rene  (jon clark)
R. Roger Rowe School 8th grade students, families and staff celebrated cherished memories and student achievements at a graduation ceremony held June 1 at the school.

Photos by Jon Clark

