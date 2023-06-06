R. Roger Rowe Class of 2023
Student Council Communications chairman, Genevieve Phung, prepares to lead the Pledge of Allegiance
Student Council President Sophia Smith reflects upon her nine years at R. Roger Rowe School
R. Roger Rowe teachers cross the field to the ceremony
Dasha Storrs, Jake Hauenstein (jon clark)
RSF School District superintendent Donna Tripi congratulates the students on their accomplishments
Student Ccouncil Vice President, Hana Liu, reminds the graduates of the importance of relationships
Middle School principal Kelly Stine welcomes students, family members, and guests to the 2023 8th grade graduation ceremony
R. Roger Rowe 8th grade graduates cross the field to the ceremony
Student Council Activities director Anjali Gupta recognizes students and parents on behalf of the class
Camily Yoon, Jeremy Cui (jon clark)
Sophia Smith, Deven Renner (jon clark)
Michelle Elson, Graham Hill (jon clark)
Natalia Gupta, Jacob Kreiss (jon clark)
Hana Liu, Cyrus Ghahremani (jon clark)
Christine Marano (Library Paraprofessional), Mary Liu (Special Ed Aide), Carole Kamery (Paraprofessional) (jon clark)
Avery Shepherd, Nicole Chaitas, Ruby Resch, Camily Yoon (jon clark)
John Tree (Pres, RSF Board of Educ), Jee Manghani (Trustee, RSF Board of Educ), Donna Tripi (Superintendent, RSF School District) (jon clark)
The graduating 8th grade class of 2023 at R. Roger Rowe Middle School (jon clark)
Ava Whitworth, Branson Mikles, Zahra Alam (jon clark)
Viki Kiss, Greta Pennock, Keani Brown (jon clark)
Nicole Chaitas, Asher Baranick (jon clark)
Brooklynn Kiil, Genevieve Phung (jon clark)
Arissa Jaswal, Shane Vinci (jon clark)
Gabrielle Shanner, Jonathan Nessen (jon clark)
RSF Board of Education members: John Tree (President), Rosemarie Rohatgi (Vice President), Jee Manghani (Trustee) (jon clark)
Balen Renne, Breylon Jones, Dean Kaffka, Jake Hauenstein, William Yang (jon clark)
Ruby Resch, Harrison Jacobsen (jon clark)
Cyrus Ghahremani, Deven Renner, Braydan Hertz, Chase Prather (jon clark)
Aubrie Dingman, William Yang (jon clark)
Sophia Smith, Kylie Kaminsky, Kensi Cunningham, Ray Raymond (jon clark)
Conrad Markstein, Shane Vinci, Jacob Solomon (jon clark)
Michelle Elson, Ava Whitworth, Shireen Sabouri (jon clark)
Avery Shepherd, Chase Prather (jon clark)
Charlotte Olson, Wyatt Seltzer (jon clark)
Keela Pauliin, Braydan Hertz, Kensi Cunningham (jon clark)
Kayla Belmer, Paulo Felix Soto (jon clark)
Zhenyan Ma, Caden Long (jon clark)
Addison Stahl, Wesley Sirinian (jon clark)
Anjali Gupta, Dean Kaffka (jon clark)
Lauren Macvaugh-Howe, Ava Timlake (jon clark)
Gisella Theberge, David Gomez (jon clark)
Brooklynn Kiil, Balen Rene (jon clark)
R. Roger Rowe School 8th grade students, families and staff celebrated cherished memories and student achievements at a graduation ceremony held June 1 at the school.
Photos by Jon Clark
