Advertisement
Photo Galleries

RSF Pro Open Cocktail Party

cm-socalpro-2305-002.jpg
1/32
Rachel Lee, Alicia Herrero, RSF Tennis Club Tennis Director Derek Miller, Solymar Colling, Filippa Bruu-Syversen  (jon clark)
cm-socalpro-2305-027.jpg
2/32
Solymar Colling 
cm-socalpro-2305-029.jpg
3/32
Rachel Lee 
cm-socalpro-2305-019.jpg
4/32
RSF Tennis Club general manager John Chafreau welcomes guests to the RSF Pro Open kick-off event 
cm-socalpro-2305-026.jpg
5/32
Solymar Colling 
cm-socalpro-2305-018.jpg
6/32
RSF Tennis Club general manager John Chafreau welcomes guests to the RSF Pro Open kick-off event 
cm-socalpro-2305-004.jpg
7/32
Rachel Lee, Derek Miller (RSF Tennis Club Tennis Director), Alicia Herrero, Bruce Kleege (SoCalPro Series founder), Solymar Colling, Filippa Bruu-Syversen, John Chanfreau (RSF Tennis Club General Manager), William Kleege, Ethan Schiffman, Alex Stafford, Hudson Rivera  (jon clark)
cm-socalpro-2305-031.jpg
8/32
RSF Pro Open kick-off event at the RSF Tennis Club 
cm-socalpro-2305-032.jpg
9/32
Filippa Bruu-Syversen 
cm-socalpro-2305-030.jpg
10/32
Alicia Herrero 
cm-socalpro-2305-028.jpg
11/32
Rachel Lee, Alicia Herrero 
cm-socalpro-2305-003.jpg
12/32
Rachel Lee, Derek Miller (RSF Tennis Club Tennis Director), Alicia Herrero, Bruce Kleege (SoCalPro Series founder), Solymar Colling, Filippa Bruu-Syversen, John Chanfreau (RSF Tennis Club General Manager), William Kleege, Ethan Schiffman, Alex Stafford, Hudson Rivera  (jon clark)
cm-socalpro-2305-001.jpg
13/32
The RSF Pro Open is one event of the SoCalPro Series  (jon clark)
cm-socalpro-2305-023.jpg
14/32
Filippa Bruu-Syversen 
cm-socalpro-2305-006.jpg
15/32
Courtney LeBeau (RSF Association VP), John Chanfreau (RSF Tennis Club GM), Jill Ruzich (RSFTC Board Treasurer), Brock VandenBerg (TaliMar Financial), Stacey Pennington (RSFTC Board VP), Birgitte Bradshaw (RSFTC staff), Geoff Morris (RSFTC Board Member)  (jon clark)
cm-socalpro-2305-005.jpg
16/32
Stacy Lindsey, Mary Gaylord, Ruth Tumimi  (jon clark)
cm-socalpro-2305-012.jpg
17/32
Andrea Kessel, Nena Jo Haskins  (jon clark)
cm-socalpro-2305-014.jpg
18/32
Stacey Pennington (RSF Tennis Club Board VP), Brock VandenBerg (RSF Open sponsor TaliMar Financial), John Chanfreau (RSF Tennis Club General Manager)  (jon clark)
cm-socalpro-2305-013.jpg
19/32
Long-time RSF residents, the VandenBerg family: Gary, Tara, Midgie, and Brock. Brock’s company TaliMar Financial is the title sponsor for the RSF Open this fall.  (jon clark)
cm-socalpro-2305-016.jpg
20/32
Connie Hucko, Diana Clark, Ashley Clark, Amy Hobert  (jon clark)
cm-socalpro-2305-021.jpg
21/32
Filippa Bruu-Syversen 
cm-socalpro-2305-008.jpg
22/32
Courtney LeBeau (RSF Association VP), John Chanfreau (RSF Tennis Club GM), Jill Ruzich (RSFTC Board Treasurer), Brock VandenBerg (TaliMar Financial), Stacey Pennington (RSFTC Board VP), Birgitte Bradshaw (RSFTC staff), Geoff Morris (RSFTC Board Member)  (jon clark)
cm-socalpro-2305-015.jpg
23/32
Cliff Comfort, John Broderick (President, San Diego District Tennis Association)  (jon clark)
cm-socalpro-2305-022.jpg
24/32
Filippa Bruu-Syversen 
cm-socalpro-2305-009.jpg
25/32
Alexander and Ilie Nastase, Sean Moreland  (jon clark)
cm-socalpro-2305-020.jpg
26/32
Solymar Colling 
cm-socalpro-2305-024.jpg
27/32
Filippa Bruu-Syversen 
cm-socalpro-2305-017.jpg
28/32
Up-and-coming young players at the kick-off for the RSF Pro Open  (jon clark)
cm-socalpro-2305-025.jpg
29/32
Alicia Herrero 
cm-socalpro-2305-011.jpg
30/32
Ruth Tumimi, Mary Gaylord, Al Tumimi, Diane Leffler, Katherine Nakamura  (jon clark)
cm-socalpro-2305-010.jpg
31/32
Brock VandenBerg, Alex Levie, Tara VandenBerg, Monica Moreland  (jon clark)
cm-socalpro-2305-007.jpg
32/32
Courtney LeBeau (RSF Association VP), John Chanfreau (RSF Tennis Club GM), Jill Ruzich (RSFTC Board Treasurer), Brock VandenBerg (TaliMar Financial), Stacey Pennington (RSFTC Board VP), Birgitte Bradshaw (RSFTC staff), Geoff Morris (RSFTC Board Member)  (jon clark)
Share

The RSF Pro Open Cocktail Party took place May 26 at the RSF Tennis Club. The event kicks off the RSF Pro Open, a USTA pro circuit event, which runs May 29-June 4 at the RSF Tennis Club, and is the opener of the SoCal Pro Series.

The SoCal Pro Series tournament is a $15,000 pro event for future pro players, funded by the USTA and Southern California Tennis Association. The May 26 event featured men, women and mixed doubles tennis. The players in the exhibition match included: Women’s: Rachel Lee, Solymar Colling, Ali Herrero, Filipe Bruu-Syversen; Men’s: Ethan Schiffman, Alex Stafford, Hudson Rivera, William Kleege. Another component to the evening was taking the opportunity to introduce the Title Sponsor for the RSF Open 2023, TaliMar Income Fund.

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement