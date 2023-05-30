Fairbanks Ranch Concert by the Lake
The Abshler Family (Robert_McKenzie)
Shred or Alive opened the show (Robert_McKenzie)
Shred or Alive band members Hayden, Anika, Austin, and Vendela (Robert_McKenzie)
Dennis and Debbie Kaplan, Bob and Peggy Korody (Robert_McKenzie)
Scott and Leigh Konkle, with Tom, Maggie, and Lily, Pat Konkle (Robert_McKenzie)
James and Courtney Huber, with Holland and Cannon (Robert_McKenzie)
Amy and Dave Kriesel (Robert_McKenzie)
The Verge entertained (Robert_McKenzie)
John Erickson with Jojo, friend Avi, and Benny (Robert_McKenzie)
The Schilling Family (Robert_McKenzie)
Guests enjoyed music and a picnic at the lake (Robert_McKenzie)
Jenny Molstre with William, Madeline, Filip (Robert_McKenzie)
Local residents enjoyed an evening of music May 21 at the Fairbanks Ranch Concert by the Lake event.
The event included performances by “Shred or Alive,” a band comprised of local elementary school students and Fairbanks Ranch resident Austin Kriesel, and
“The Verge,” a local band that played music from a range of eras.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
