Advertisement
Photo Galleries

Fairbanks Ranch Concert by the Lake

cm-fr052123-03.jpg
1/13
The Abshler Family  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-fr052123-01.jpg
2/13
Shred or Alive opened the show  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-fr052123-06.jpg
3/13
Shred or Alive band members Hayden, Anika, Austin, and Vendela  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-fr052123-10.jpg
4/13
Dennis and Debbie Kaplan, Bob and Peggy Korody  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-fr052123-08.jpg
5/13
Scott and Leigh Konkle, with Tom, Maggie, and Lily, Pat Konkle  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-fr052123-07.jpg
6/13
James and Courtney Huber, with Holland and Cannon  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-fr052123-09.jpg
7/13
Amy and Dave Kriesel  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-fr052123-12.jpg
8/13
The Verge entertained  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-fr052123-04.jpg
9/13
John Erickson with Jojo, friend Avi, and Benny  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-fr052123-11.jpg
10/13
The Schilling Family  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-fr052123-02.jpg
11/13
Shred or Alive opened the show  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-fr052123-13.jpg
12/13
Guests enjoyed music and a picnic at the lake  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-fr052123-05.jpg
13/13
Jenny Molstre with William, Madeline, Filip  (Robert_McKenzie)
Share

Local residents enjoyed an evening of music May 21 at the Fairbanks Ranch Concert by the Lake event.

The event included performances by “Shred or Alive,” a band comprised of local elementary school students and Fairbanks Ranch resident Austin Kriesel, and
“The Verge,” a local band that played music from a range of eras.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement