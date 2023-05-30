Guests enjoyed music and a picnic at the lake (Robert_McKenzie)

James and Courtney Huber, with Holland and Cannon (Robert_McKenzie)

Scott and Leigh Konkle, with Tom, Maggie, and Lily, Pat Konkle (Robert_McKenzie)

Local residents enjoyed an evening of music May 21 at the Fairbanks Ranch Concert by the Lake event.

The event included performances by “Shred or Alive,” a band comprised of local elementary school students and Fairbanks Ranch resident Austin Kriesel, and

“The Verge,” a local band that played music from a range of eras.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

