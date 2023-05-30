Dylan Arnold recognized at Eagle Court of Honor for achieving rank of Eagle Scout

Dylan Arnold has attained Scouting’s highest rank of Eagle Scout. His achievement was celebrated at his Eagle Court of Honor on May 28 at The Village Church in RSF. Family, friends and members of RSF Troop 766 were in attendance. Dylan also earned two Eagle Palms representing 10 additional merit badges beyond the 21 required for Eagle rank. The road to Eagle has been a nine-year journey of leadership and service of which Dylan is very proud.

Dylan chose Coastal Roots Farm in Encinitas as the beneficiary of his Eagle project. Coastal Roots Farm is an organic nonprofit farm that feeds the food insecure in San Diego and teaches sustainable farming. The farm needed four moveable benches for their events which Dylan and his team of volunteers built. Coastal Roots Farm President and CEO Javier Guerrero is also an Eagle Scout.

Dylan is a senior at Pacific Ridge School and will graduate on June 15. This fall, he will attend Southern Methodist University as a university scholar where he will study finance at the Cox School of Business.

Photos by Jon Clark