Advertisement
Photo Galleries

Dylan Arnold recognized at Eagle Court of Honor for achieving rank of Eagle Scout

cm-arnold-2305-012.jpg
1/24
Rebecca, Dylan, Kelly, and Greg Arnold 
cm-arnold-2305-013.jpg
2/24
Rebecca, Dylan, Kelly, and Greg Arnold 
cm-arnold-2305-020.jpg
3/24
Family and friends came to support Dylan Arnold at his Eagle Scout Court of Honor 
cm-arnold-2305-011.jpg
4/24
Rebecca, Dylan, and Greg Arnold 
cm-arnold-2305-010.jpg
5/24
Rebecca, Dylan, and Greg Arnold 
cm-arnold-2305-024.jpg
6/24
Scoutmaster Tom Vieira and new Eagle Scout Dylan Arnold 
cm-arnold-2305-023.jpg
7/24
Scoutmaster Tom Vieira recites the Eagle Scout Promise and Eagle Charge with Dylan Arnold 
cm-arnold-2305-022.jpg
8/24
Scoutmaster Tom Vieira recites the Eagle Scout Promise and Eagle Charge with Dylan Arnold 
cm-arnold-2305-019.jpg
9/24
Troop 766 supports Dylan Arnold at his Eagle Scout Court of Honor 
cm-arnold-2305-018.jpg
10/24
Prior scoutmaster Chris Kwok recalls Dylan Arnold’s curiosity 
cm-arnold-2305-015.jpg
11/24
Troop 766 Color Guard 
cm-arnold-2305-017.jpg
12/24
Eagle review coordinator Jake Stratton and master of ceremonies Mark Caton 
cm-arnold-2305-016.jpg
13/24
Troop 766 leads the Pledge of Allegiance 
cm-arnold-2305-021.jpg
14/24
Eagle Counselor and Advisor Jon Meinert reflects on the responsibilities of an Eagle Scout 
cm-arnold-2305-008.jpg
15/24
Jan Castonguay, Ryan Shakiba 
cm-arnold-2305-002.jpg
16/24
Previous scoutmaster Mark Caton, Dylan Arnold, Cooper Vincik, Jordan Kwok, previous scoutmaster Chris Kwok  (jon clark)
cm-arnold-2305-004.jpg
17/24
Rebecca, Dylan, and Greg Arnold  (jon clark)
cm-arnold-2305-005.jpg
18/24
Ryan Shakiba, Cort Peters, Dylan Arnold, Cooper Vincik, Jordan Kwok, Ian King  (jon clark)
cm-arnold-2305-009.jpg
19/24
Cort Peters, Jr.; Cort Peters, Sr. 
cm-arnold-2305-014.jpg
20/24
Previous scoutmaster Mark Caton was the Master of Ceremonies 
cm-arnold-2305-007.jpg
21/24
Prior scoutmaster Mark Caton leads the Scout Oath and Law  (jon clark)
cm-arnold-2305-006.jpg
22/24
A special cake for a special Eagle Scout  (jon clark)
cm-arnold-2305-001.jpg
23/24
Mason Tree, Ryland Heine, Levi Stratton, Wyatt Stratton, Loren Vieira, scoutmaster Tom Vieira  (jon clark)
cm-arnold-2305-003.jpg
24/24
Jan Castonguay, Ryan Shakiba  (jon clark)
Share

Dylan Arnold has attained Scouting’s highest rank of Eagle Scout. His achievement was celebrated at his Eagle Court of Honor on May 28 at The Village Church in RSF. Family, friends and members of RSF Troop 766 were in attendance. Dylan also earned two Eagle Palms representing 10 additional merit badges beyond the 21 required for Eagle rank. The road to Eagle has been a nine-year journey of leadership and service of which Dylan is very proud.

Dylan chose Coastal Roots Farm in Encinitas as the beneficiary of his Eagle project. Coastal Roots Farm is an organic nonprofit farm that feeds the food insecure in San Diego and teaches sustainable farming. The farm needed four moveable benches for their events which Dylan and his team of volunteers built. Coastal Roots Farm President and CEO Javier Guerrero is also an Eagle Scout.

Dylan is a senior at Pacific Ridge School and will graduate on June 15. This fall, he will attend Southern Methodist University as a university scholar where he will study finance at the Cox School of Business.

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement