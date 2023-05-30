Andre Reed Foundation holds 5th Annual ‘Celebrity Golf Tournament’
Tyler Paulson, Andrew Diaz, Erica Cole, Chantelle Hartman Malarkey, former Charger Ryan Mathews (Robert_McKenzie)
Colton Sasser, Brian Stack, Pat Christensen, Wes Hayden (Robert_McKenzie)
Fred Letts, former NY Giant Victor Cruz (Robert_McKenzie)
Former NFL player Byron Chamberlain, Dion Reed (Robert_McKenzie)
Luke Durkin, Todd Durkin (Robert_McKenzie)
Sandra Brown, former NBA player Olden Polynice (Robert_McKenzie)
Tony Hart, Ash Ibrahim, Ed Brehm, Dan Trujillo (Robert_McKenzie)
JC Clow, Mark Lamb, Russ O’Hara (Robert_McKenzie)
Erica Cole, former Charger Corey Liuget, Chantelle Hartman Malarkey (Robert_McKenzie)
Point Loma Nazarene Dean Jim Daichendt, Kyle Barbato (Robert_McKenzie)
Aaron Hasnain (Robert_McKenzie)
Logan, sponsor Sam Kmety (The Printers Circle), Kendall (Robert_McKenzie)
Michael Haven, Mike Amistoso, Dustin Gabriel, Matthew Iak (Robert_McKenzie)
Kent Kerbs, Jerry Spector, Mark Briggs (Robert_McKenzie)
Tournament host Andre Reed (Robert_McKenzie)
Andre Reed’s “Celebrity Golf Tournament” took place May 22 at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. The event benefits the “Read with Reed 83” literacy initiatives/reading rooms in Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide, including San Diego. All net proceeds go to the Reed 83 Foundation, which helps underprivilged kids read at least 30 minutes per day by providing them an environment and resources to do so.
In addition to the golf tournament, the event featured an after-party, auction and more. Visit andrereedfoundation.org for more information.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
