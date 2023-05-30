Andre Reed Foundation holds 5th Annual ‘Celebrity Golf Tournament’

Andre Reed’s “Celebrity Golf Tournament” took place May 22 at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. The event benefits the “Read with Reed 83” literacy initiatives/reading rooms in Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide, including San Diego. All net proceeds go to the Reed 83 Foundation, which helps underprivilged kids read at least 30 minutes per day by providing them an environment and resources to do so.

In addition to the golf tournament, the event featured an after-party, auction and more. Visit andrereedfoundation.org for more information.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

