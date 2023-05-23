RSF Garden Club hosts Celebration of Giving event

The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club recognized 32 grant recipients at the club’s annual Celebration of Giving event on May 17. This year, RSFGC awarded $143,997 in grants to various organizations throughout San Diego County. Representatives from each organization shared information about their respective projects with the club members and their guests complete with photos of their project and other accomplishments.

Grant recipients included: Alpine Ranch Creative Health and Ecological Solutions, Armed Services YMCA, Barrio Botany, Berry Good Foundation, Boys & Girls Club of Carlsbad, Cadman Elementary School, Coastal Roots Farm, Co-Harvest Foundation, Community Montessori, Darnall Charter School, Digueno Middle School, ECOLIFE Conservation, Encinitas Educational Foundation, Friends of San Pasqual Academy, Gage Elementary School, Garden 31 Community Initiative, Good Shepherd Ministry Center, Health Day Partners, Julian Pathways, Liberty Charter High School, Ocean Knoll School Children’s Farm, Paige’s Pantry, Quantum Academy, Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club, Sager Family Farm, San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum, San Diego Second Chance Program, San Dieguito Heritage Museum, San Dieguito Academy and Landscape Club, San Diego Center for Children, Solana Center for Environmental Innovation, and Urban Corps of San Diego.

In addition, RSFGC announced a grant partnership with the Agrarian Institute. They are an organization with the mission of “leading the community back to the land” and empowering individuals to grow resilient food secure communities through hands-on farming and backyard gardening education, local food relief, and ecological restoration. RSFGC presented them with a $100,000 grant distributed over the next four years.

After the award ceremony, everyone enjoyed a catered dinner provided by Copper Kings Gourmet Burgers and piano music performed by Greg Wisener. “It was truly an inspiring and rewarding evening. You meet such dedicated people who truly put children and community first,” said Patti Gethin, Co-Chair of the RSFGC Grant Committee.

