RSF Education Foundation holds Scholars’ Circle recognition event

The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation hosted “Duel in the Ranch” to recognize Scholars’ Circle donors the evening of May 20 at the home of Melissa and Ryan Alfred. The night consisted of music by the Killer Dueling Pianos, hors d’oeuvres by Chef Lee Damaso, and cocktails by Snake Oil Cocktail Company. Flowers for the evening were donated by RSFEF Community Partner Third Bloom.

The event was generously underwritten by RSFEF Community Partners. Scholars’ Circle families are philanthropic leaders and contribute more than half of the Education Foundation’s annual grant to the Rancho Santa Fe School District. This year, 22 new Scholars’ Circle families made commitments to support the Foundation’s mission and the future of R. Roger Rowe students.

The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation extends sincere gratitude to all its Scholars’ Circle donors. The Foundation also thanks Melissa and Ryan Alfred for offering their home and hospitality.

Photos by Robert McKenzie