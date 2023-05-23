Advertisement
RSF Education Foundation holds Scholars’ Circle recognition event

cm-rowe052023-13.jpg
1/15
Krista Young, Juliet Markstein, Hazel Bentinck, Julie Buechler  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rowe052023-07.jpg
2/15
Trevor and Shalice Rich, Vianca and Chris Hakim  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rowe052023-01.jpg
3/15
Hosts Melissa and Ryan Alfred  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rowe052023-11.jpg
4/15
Kamal Sahota and Anatam Kaur, James and Evangelia Nicholas  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rowe052023-06.jpg
5/15
Jenn Lang and Rob Phillips  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rowe052023-02.jpg
6/15
Roger and Tamara Stadler  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rowe052023-04.jpg
7/15
RSF Education Foundation co-chairs Ashley Haase and Kate Butler  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rowe052023-05.jpg
8/15
Ken and Julie Buechler, Hazel and Caspar Bentinck  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rowe052023-03.jpg
9/15
Nicole Gleeson, Rebecca Biestman, Ashley Haase, Lauren Hill  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rowe052023-10.jpg
10/15
Kathryn Cavanah, Tanaya Kasavana  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rowe052023-09.jpg
11/15
RSF Superintendent Donna Tripi, RSF Education Foundation co-chair Kate Butler, board member Julie Guillory  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rowe052023-15.jpg
12/15
Ryan and Rebecca Lund, School Board President John Tree and Michelle Tree  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rowe052023-14.jpg
13/15
Ashley and David Haase  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rowe052023-08.jpg
14/15
David Haase, Brent Gleeson  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rowe052023-12.jpg
15/15
Todd Bennett, Jee Manghani, Daria and Hafez Azadeh  (Robert_McKenzie)
The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation hosted “Duel in the Ranch” to recognize Scholars’ Circle donors the evening of May 20 at the home of Melissa and Ryan Alfred. The night consisted of music by the Killer Dueling Pianos, hors d’oeuvres by Chef Lee Damaso, and cocktails by Snake Oil Cocktail Company. Flowers for the evening were donated by RSFEF Community Partner Third Bloom.

The event was generously underwritten by RSFEF Community Partners. Scholars’ Circle families are philanthropic leaders and contribute more than half of the Education Foundation’s annual grant to the Rancho Santa Fe School District. This year, 22 new Scholars’ Circle families made commitments to support the Foundation’s mission and the future of R. Roger Rowe students.

The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation extends sincere gratitude to all its Scholars’ Circle donors. The Foundation also thanks Melissa and Ryan Alfred for offering their home and hospitality.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

