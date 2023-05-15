The Country Friends nonprofit hosts Spring Luncheon benefit

The Country Friends nonprofit held its Annual Spring Luncheon benefit May 10 at The Crosby Country Club.

The spring luncheon and shopping event showcased local boutiques with the latest in fashion and accessories, and featured a guest speaker, opportunity prizes and social time. Maggie Bobileff and Tamara Lafarga-Joseph co-chaired the event. Since it was founded in 1954, The Country Friends has donated nearly $15 million to causes which benefit women, children, the elderly, military families, and the disabled. Visit thecountryfriends.org.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas