Teen Volunteers in Action SD-2 hosts Senior Send-Off event

TVIA seniors Oscar Raysman, Colin Poe, and Kai Campagna present check to Helen Woodward Special Events Manager Eva Lagudi-Devereux  (Robert_McKenzie)
Lynn Nelles and Drew Nelles, August Thut and Kim Ribel  (Robert_McKenzie)
Kyra De St. Paer and Ryan Zeroll  (Robert_McKenzie)
Diana and Jaden Taylor, Jessica and Harris Feinman  (Robert_McKenzie)
Kai, Julie, Matt, and Anthony Campagna  (Robert_McKenzie)
Renee Brogan, Jody Younkin, Colin Brogan, Tim Younkin  (Robert_McKenzie)
Christina, Collin, and Michael Katz  (Robert_McKenzie)
David, Gable, and Nadine Krich  (Robert_McKenzie)
John, Justin, and Maria Bogucki  (Robert_McKenzie)
TVIA SD2 Senior Class 2023  (Robert_McKenzie)
TVIA SD2 Senior Class 2023  (Robert_McKenzie)
Traci, Ben, and Mark Trask  (Robert_McKenzie)
Chase, Mike, Brady, Meghean, Harper, and Kayden Gormley  (Robert_McKenzie)
Teen Volunteers in Action (TVIA) SD-2 held their Senior Send-Off event on May 7 at the R. Roger Rowe School Performing Arts Center. TVIA is an organization of young men who, together with their families, participate in structured programs of volunteerism, philanthropy, and personal development. This year’s Senior Send-Off celebrated the TVIA Class of 2023 and recognized 29 graduating seniors.

After President Melissa Catanzaro’s welcome, Captain Edward B. Rohrbach, Commander of US Naval Special Warfare Group ELEVEN, addressed teens and their families as the keynote speaker for the event focusing on one’s life purpose. Later in the program, each of the seniors spoke about what they enjoyed most about their time in TVIA and their plans for the future. The seniors also voted to donate $750 to Helen Woodward Animal Center to support the Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon program, one of the many philanthropies TVIA supports.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

