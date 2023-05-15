Advertisement
Photo Galleries

Encinitas Ballet Academy holds ‘Spring Soiree’

cm-rsf-ebacademy2023-vpa-0071.jpg
1/19
Dara Apgar, Gretchen Apgar (host), Sayat Asatryan and Olga Tchekachova (he’s artistic director and she’s co-artistic director of Encinitas Ballet Academy), Crysta Campbell (event chair)  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-ebacademy2023-vpa-0115.jpg
2/19
Nikki and Joshua Bergmann, Amy Valdez, Sang Zhou  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-ebacademy2023-vpa-0101.jpg
3/19
Brian and Amiel Rowley, Amy and Chris Holbrook  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-ebacademy2023-vpa-0140.jpg
4/19
Ian Mausner, Katrina Destree, Cindy Chen, Leslie Wang, Chuck Thomas  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-ebacademy2023-vpa-0087.jpg
5/19
Brian and Amiel Rowley, Amy and Chris Holbrook  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-ebacademy2023-vpa-0078.jpg
6/19
Bill and Mandy Stallcup, Quynh Dao, Doan Nguyen  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-ebacademy2023-vpa-0167.jpg
7/19
A ballerina performs a solo show by the pool  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-ebacademy2023-vpa-0051.jpg
8/19
Jason and Julia Sarmiento, Sarah and Mike White  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-ebacademy2023-vpa-0158.jpg
9/19
David Ruecker, Christine Corrao, Paul Burgon, Monique and Joab Noda  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-ebacademy2023-vpa-0122.jpg
10/19
A singer/guitarist entertained throughout the event  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-ebacademy2023-vpa-0130.jpg
11/19
Ashley Winn, Elaine Hind, Jen Haber, Corinne Jolizalt  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-ebacademy2023-vpa-0169.jpg
12/19
A ballerina performs a solo show by the pool  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-ebacademy2023-vpa-0179.jpg
13/19
Silent auction table  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-ebacademy2023-vpa-0176.jpg
14/19
Generous bidders at the silent auction  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-ebacademy2023-vpa-0044.jpg
15/19
Justin and Ali Cote, Adriana Garcia, Paul Burgon  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-ebacademy2023-vpa-0026.jpg
16/19
Scott Destafney, Leah Norton, Susan McCormick, Valerie Katircioglu, Justin Campbell  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-ebacademy2023-vpa-0147.jpg
17/19
Shannon and David Applegate  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-ebacademy2023-vpa-0175.jpg
18/19
A ballerina performs a solo show by the pool  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-ebacademy2023-vpa-0008.jpg
19/19
Thays Novikoss, Suzanna Ruf, Himani Singh, Denise Kinyon, Monique Mrazek  (Vincent Andrunas)
Share

Encinitas Ballet Academy held its “Spring Soiree” fundraiser May 6 at the Rancho Santa Fe home of Gretchen Apgar. The event included an evening of live music, dance, food and beverages, auction, entertainment and more. Encinitas Ballet Academy is a classical ballet studio in Encinitas. Visit encinitasballet.com for additional information.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement