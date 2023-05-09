Solana Santa Fe PTO holds Silver and Gold Donor Appreciation Party
1/15
Solana Santa Fe Silver & Gold friends (Robert_McKenzie)
2/15
Grant Gutenberg, Nicole Pleskow (Robert_McKenzie)
3/15
Hosts Daniel and Shiva Javaheri (3rd and 4th from right) with guests (Robert_McKenzie)
4/15
Mike and Virginia Kim, My and Andy Tieu (Robert_McKenzie)
5/15
Hosts Daniel and Shiva Javaheri (Robert_McKenzie)
6/15
Renaud and Samantha Bizet, Javid and Mahtab Javdani, Manasi and Ashutosh Shukla (Robert_McKenzie)
7/15
Cinco de Mayo dancers entertained (Robert_McKenzie)
8/15
PTO Board members Neda Afshar, Jennifer Flack, Anna Larsson, Tami Katousian, PTO President Frank Kephart, Kate Afshar, Solveig Bassham, Alison Habeger, Eileen Searle (Robert_McKenzie)
9/15
Kai and Juliana Van de Carr, Chris and Yvette Douglas (Robert_McKenzie)
10/15
Cinco de Mayo dancers entertained (Robert_McKenzie)
11/15
Drake Welch, Alex Ataii, Jake Searle, Alexander Karalnik (Robert_McKenzie)
12/15
Tom Kornecook and Annie Claflin, Yen and Ram Malhotra (Robert_McKenzie)
13/15
Payam and Neda Afshar, PTO President Frank Kephart and Huu Hoang, Adrienne (Robert_McKenzie)
14/15
Teachers Marsi Hays, Ali Park, Stephanie Voucas, Stella Erkam (Robert_McKenzie)
15/15
Carolina and Alex Cunha, Sherm and Leslye Manchester (Robert_McKenzie)
Share
The Solana Santa Fe School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) held its Donor Appreciation Party May 5 at the Javaheri home in Fairbanks Ranch. The event is held to thank its Silver and Gold level donors and community partners for contributing to the school’s educational Giving Tree providing funds for STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics).
Photos by Robert McKenzie
Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox
Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.