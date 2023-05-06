Advertisement
Tim Van Damm & Associates hosts Grand Opening party for new office in Rancho Santa Fe Village

Wayne Woodward, Rhonda Hummel, Paul Benec, Martha Mosier, Tim & Cecilia Van Damm, Danny Valentini, and Brent Cosedine.jpg
1/24
Wayne Woodward, Rhonda Hummel, Paul Benec, Martha Mosier, Tim and Cecilia Van Damm, Danny Valentini, Brent Cosedine
  (TERRI RIPPEE)
Ana and Matt Rioppel - Copy.jpg
2/24
Ana and Matt Rioppel
  (TERRI RIPPEE)
Tim Van Damm & Associates New Office in RSF Village.jpg
3/24
Tim Van Damm & Associates new office in the RSF Village.
  (TERRI RIPPEE)
Anne Truscott, Tim Van Damm, Martha Mosier, & Jan Penniman - Copy - Copy.jpg
4/24
Anne Truscott, Tim Van Damm, Martha Mosier, Jan Penniman
  (TERRI RIPPEE)
Jeffrey Cairncross, Charlie Cairncross and Jennifer Cairncross.jpg
5/24
Jeffrey Cairncross, Charlie Cairncross and Jennifer Cairncross
  (TERRI RIPPEE)
Sophie & Sumeet Parekh.jpg
6/24
Sophie and Sumeet Parekh
  (TERRI RIPPEE)
Cecilia and Tim Van Damm - Copy - Copy.jpg
7/24
Cecilia and Tim Van Damm
  (TERRI RIPPEE)
Filip & Justyna Ponulak - Copy - Copy.jpg
8/24
Filip and Justyna Ponulak
  (TERRI RIPPEE)
Aja & Jarett Flechsenhaar, Jennifer Sherwood, and Terry Lockwood - Copy - Copy.jpg
9/24
Aja and Jarett Flechsenhaar, Jennifer Sherwood, and Terry Lockwood
  (TERRI RIPPEE)
Maureen and Paul Colucci.jpg
10/24
Maureen and Paul Colucci
  (TERRI RIPPEE)
Erin & Henry Evans and Tim Van Damm - Copy.jpg
11/24
Erin and Henry Evans, Tim Van Damm -
  (TERRI RIPPEE)
Alan Tran and Michaela Saunders - Copy - Copy.jpg
12/24
Alan Tran and Michaela Saunders
  (TERRI RIPPEE)
Bill Morgan & Alison Crowe.jpg
13/24
Bill Morgan and Alison Crowe
  (TERRI RIPPEE)
Bud Leedom, Eric & Tiffani Brandt, & Rob Albert - Copy - Copy - Copy.jpg
14/24
Bud Leedom, Eric and Tiffani Brandt, Rob Albert
  (TERRI RIPPEE)
Catie Kendall, Tim Van Damm, & Joanie Smith - Copy - Copy.jpg
15/24
Catie Kendall, Tim Van Damm, Joanie Smith
  (TERRI RIPPEE)
Gary and Marcy Krueger.jpg
16/24
Gary and Marcy Krueger
  (TERRI RIPPEE)
Music by Roman Palacios.jpg
17/24
Music by Roman Palacios
  (TERRI RIPPEE)
Lauren Lipsky.jpg
18/24
Lauren Lipsky
  (TERRI RIPPEE)
Martha and Antony Karnazes.jpg
19/24
Martha and Antony Karnazes
  (TERRI RIPPEE)
Henry & Erin Evans and Karen & Steven Miller - Copy - Copy.jpg
20/24
Henry and Erin Evans, Karen and Steven Miller
  (TERRI RIPPEE)
Ray and Ekaterina Diperna.jpg
21/24
Ray and Ekaterina Diperna
  (TERRI RIPPEE)
Rebecca & Mike Bogan.jpg
22/24
Rebecca and Mike Bogan
  (TERRI RIPPEE)
Thomas McKenna and Bridgette Duggan.jpg
23/24
Thomas McKenna and Bridgette Duggan
  (TERRI RIPPEE)
Tony Krvaric, Cecilia & Tim Van Damm, and Debbie & Karolyn Dorsee.jpg
24/24
Tony Krvaric, Cecilia and Tim Van Damm, Debbie and Karolyn Dorsee
  (TERRI RIPPEE)
On Saturday, April 22, Tim Van Damm & Associates, part of Berkshire Hathaway, celebrated the grand opening of their new office in Rancho Santa Fe Village with a chic and sleek bash. Tim Van Damm, the #1 realtor for north San Diego and Rancho Santa Fe for Berkshire Hathaway, welcomed over 200 guests to the new office, located in the heart of Rancho Santa Fe.

The event was a huge success with live music provided by singer Roman Palacios and his pianist, who kept the guests entertained throughout the evening. The food was catered by neighbor restaurant Nick & G’s, who also sponsored the dessert table, and Emilio’s Paella, who served delicious food. The flower arrangements were provided by neighbor Third Bloom, who added a touch of elegance to the event.

Multiple bars, a cheese table, and string lights added to the ambiance of the evening. Guests enjoyed mingling and networking with some of the most influential people in the community, while also learning about the services offered by Tim Van Damm & Associates.

“It was an incredible night, and we are so grateful to everyone who attended and helped make the event a success,” said Tim Van Damm. “Our new office in Rancho Santa Fe Village is a reflection of our commitment to providing the best real estate services to our clients, and we are excited to continue serving the community.”

For more information, visit www.timvandamm.com.

— Tim Van Damm & Associates news release

