Tim Van Damm & Associates hosts Grand Opening party for new office in Rancho Santa Fe Village

On Saturday, April 22, Tim Van Damm & Associates, part of Berkshire Hathaway, celebrated the grand opening of their new office in Rancho Santa Fe Village with a chic and sleek bash. Tim Van Damm, the #1 realtor for north San Diego and Rancho Santa Fe for Berkshire Hathaway, welcomed over 200 guests to the new office, located in the heart of Rancho Santa Fe.

The event was a huge success with live music provided by singer Roman Palacios and his pianist, who kept the guests entertained throughout the evening. The food was catered by neighbor restaurant Nick & G’s, who also sponsored the dessert table, and Emilio’s Paella, who served delicious food. The flower arrangements were provided by neighbor Third Bloom, who added a touch of elegance to the event.

Multiple bars, a cheese table, and string lights added to the ambiance of the evening. Guests enjoyed mingling and networking with some of the most influential people in the community, while also learning about the services offered by Tim Van Damm & Associates.

“It was an incredible night, and we are so grateful to everyone who attended and helped make the event a success,” said Tim Van Damm. “Our new office in Rancho Santa Fe Village is a reflection of our commitment to providing the best real estate services to our clients, and we are excited to continue serving the community.”

For more information, visit www.timvandamm.com.

— Tim Van Damm & Associates news release