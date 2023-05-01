RSF Education Foundation holds annual Art Auction Fundraiser

The RSF Education Foundation hosted its annual art auction, A Creative Affair, on April 28 at The Crosby Club at Rancho Santa Fe. The sold-out event was attended by over 170 guests who enjoyed a live and silent auction, comedy show, music, and a formal dinner. The event was adorned with imaginative art projects created by each class at Rowe, which were auctioned to raise money to support the foundation and school district. Numerous items donated by parents, local businesses, and RSFEF Community Partners were included in the silent and live auction. These items varied from premium seats at local events to once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Rowe community members enjoyed a beautiful evening supporting the educational experiences of their children. This year’s successful event raised over $150,000.

The RSFEF whole-heartedly thanks all volunteers and donors who supported the event, and expresses gratitude to event chairs and Rowe parents, Fatima Grismer and Misty Phillips. Special thanks to Rowe staff members Beth Engstrom, Dorri Hawkes, Ben Holbert, Francis Leung, and Allison Oppeltz for their assistance and support with the event.

The 2022-23 RSFEF has pledged to raise $1 million for the district. RSFEF annual fundraising provides approximately 9% of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue for the district after property taxes. The RSFEF annual grant helps fund the district’s individualized instruction, enrichment offerings, and specialized teachers with advanced credentials for all K-8 students. For more information about the RSF Education Foundation, contact RSFEF Co-Chair Kate Butler at chair@rsfef.org -- RSFEF news release