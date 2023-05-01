Advertisement
RSF Education Foundation holds annual Art Auction Fundraiser

Nicole Gleeson, Robin Jass, Event Chair/Foundation board member Fatima Grismer, Hannah Donovan, Melissa Alfred, Lauren Frost  (Robert_McKenzie)
Melissa and Peter Thompson  (Robert_McKenzie)
Evan Campbell, Mark Henderson, Greg Wormmeester, Ryan Alfred, Todd Bennett, Nick Slinde  (Robert_McKenzie)
Bruno and Rebecca Francois, Vianca and Chris Hakim  (Robert_McKenzie)
Merrick and Natalie Smith  (Robert_McKenzie)
Event Chair/Foundation board member Fatima Grismer, Art Chair Misty Phillips-Petersen  (Robert_McKenzie)
Student art on display  (Robert_McKenzie)
Daniel Brown, Dr. Hafez Azadeh, Dena and Hatem Abou-Sayed  (Robert_McKenzie)
Paul and Sally Seitz, Middle School Principal Kelly Stine  (Robert_McKenzie)
Student art on display  (Robert_McKenzie)
R. Rodger Rowe parents in attendance  (Robert_McKenzie)
Brandon and Sheree Williams  (Robert_McKenzie)
Alexandra Crum, Ty Fields, Rick Crum, Abby Imhoff  (Robert_McKenzie)
Scott and Danielle Morrow, Anahita and Ryan Renner, Chenais Siry  (Robert_McKenzie)
Kat Zabloudil, Dr. Leah Stempfle, Ashley Bell, Kelly Stroud, Bree Bornstein, Kathryn Brown  (Robert_McKenzie)
Mercedes McNab, Ashley Campbell  (Robert_McKenzie)
The RSF Education Foundation hosted its annual art auction, A Creative Affair, on April 28 at The Crosby Club at Rancho Santa Fe. The sold-out event was attended by over 170 guests who enjoyed a live and silent auction, comedy show, music, and a formal dinner. The event was adorned with imaginative art projects created by each class at Rowe, which were auctioned to raise money to support the foundation and school district. Numerous items donated by parents, local businesses, and RSFEF Community Partners were included in the silent and live auction. These items varied from premium seats at local events to once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Rowe community members enjoyed a beautiful evening supporting the educational experiences of their children. This year’s successful event raised over $150,000.

The RSFEF whole-heartedly thanks all volunteers and donors who supported the event, and expresses gratitude to event chairs and Rowe parents, Fatima Grismer and Misty Phillips. Special thanks to Rowe staff members Beth Engstrom, Dorri Hawkes, Ben Holbert, Francis Leung, and Allison Oppeltz for their assistance and support with the event.

The 2022-23 RSFEF has pledged to raise $1 million for the district. RSFEF annual fundraising provides approximately 9% of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue for the district after property taxes. The RSFEF annual grant helps fund the district’s individualized instruction, enrichment offerings, and specialized teachers with advanced credentials for all K-8 students. For more information about the RSF Education Foundation, contact RSFEF Co-Chair Kate Butler at chair@rsfef.org -- RSFEF news release

