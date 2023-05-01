Advertisement
Pickleball with a Purpose

cm-riggs042923-10.jpg
1/15
Pickleballers at Bobby Riggs Center  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-riggs042923-05.jpg
2/15
Gemma Rickolt, Rotarian Tom Koss, Generate Hope Executive Director Anna Rodriguez  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-riggs042923-08.jpg
3/15
Generate Hope Executive Director Annie Rodriguez, Director of Development Rachel Leachman, Philanthropic Relations Manager Wheeler Fisher  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-riggs042923-02.jpg
4/15
Linda Rock, Richard Levak, Ranch & Coast Magazine Publisher/Owner/Event Sponsor Bob Stefanko, Editor-in-Chief Mia S. Park  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-riggs042923-03.jpg
5/15
Rotarians Mary Murray and Katie Hawkes  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-riggs042923-09.jpg
6/15
Jill and Virg Casten, Maree Chung, Ranch & Coast Magazine Publisher/Owner/Event Sponsor Bob Stefanko, Jim Brinson  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-riggs042923-01.jpg
7/15
Rotarians Peter Tomson and Hubert Pilloud  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-riggs042923-17.jpg
8/15
Rotarians Elizabeth Christensen, Sophia Alsadek, and Moira Goddard  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-riggs042923-06.jpg
9/15
Paul Healing, Gibrhan  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-riggs042923-07.jpg
10/15
Lisa Pidgeon, Pavla Hook  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-riggs042923-13.jpg
11/15
Laura Bordeaux, Laura Litrell, Cindy Neptune, Charlotte Pence  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-riggs042923-04.jpg
12/15
Kian Sanchez, SES Tennis Center President/Founder Eduardo Sanchez  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-riggs042923-14.jpg
13/15
Rebecca Campbell, Sara Jorissen  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-riggs042923-12.jpg
14/15
MC and Rick Leeder, Sydney Sheppard  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-riggs042923-15.jpg
15/15
Todd Fraser, Michael Dicks, James Cutri  (Robert_McKenzie)
The inaugural Pickleball with a Purpose charity event was held by Ranch & Coast Magazine April 29 at Bobby Riggs Racket & Paddle in Encinitas. The event benefits the local nonprofit GenerateHope, which helps survivors of sex trafficking to heal and find restoration in long-term housing and trauma-informed therapy, education, and vocational support.

The event featured pickleball play, pro and celebrity exhibition matches, and a reception with live music, a silent auction, great food and more.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

