The inaugural Pickleball with a Purpose charity event was held by Ranch & Coast Magazine April 29 at Bobby Riggs Racket & Paddle in Encinitas. The event benefits the local nonprofit GenerateHope, which helps survivors of sex trafficking to heal and find restoration in long-term housing and trauma-informed therapy, education, and vocational support.

The event featured pickleball play, pro and celebrity exhibition matches, and a reception with live music, a silent auction, great food and more.

Photos by Robert McKenzie