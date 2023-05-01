Pickleball with a Purpose
1/15
Pickleballers at Bobby Riggs Center (Robert_McKenzie)
2/15
Gemma Rickolt, Rotarian Tom Koss, Generate Hope Executive Director Anna Rodriguez (Robert_McKenzie)
3/15
Generate Hope Executive Director Annie Rodriguez, Director of Development Rachel Leachman, Philanthropic Relations Manager Wheeler Fisher (Robert_McKenzie)
4/15
Linda Rock, Richard Levak, Ranch & Coast Magazine Publisher/Owner/Event Sponsor Bob Stefanko, Editor-in-Chief Mia S. Park (Robert_McKenzie)
5/15
Rotarians Mary Murray and Katie Hawkes (Robert_McKenzie)
6/15
Jill and Virg Casten, Maree Chung, Ranch & Coast Magazine Publisher/Owner/Event Sponsor Bob Stefanko, Jim Brinson (Robert_McKenzie)
7/15
Rotarians Peter Tomson and Hubert Pilloud (Robert_McKenzie)
8/15
Rotarians Elizabeth Christensen, Sophia Alsadek, and Moira Goddard (Robert_McKenzie)
9/15
Paul Healing, Gibrhan (Robert_McKenzie)
10/15
Lisa Pidgeon, Pavla Hook (Robert_McKenzie)
11/15
Laura Bordeaux, Laura Litrell, Cindy Neptune, Charlotte Pence (Robert_McKenzie)
12/15
Kian Sanchez, SES Tennis Center President/Founder Eduardo Sanchez (Robert_McKenzie)
13/15
Rebecca Campbell, Sara Jorissen (Robert_McKenzie)
14/15
MC and Rick Leeder, Sydney Sheppard (Robert_McKenzie)
15/15
Todd Fraser, Michael Dicks, James Cutri (Robert_McKenzie)
The inaugural Pickleball with a Purpose charity event was held by Ranch & Coast Magazine April 29 at Bobby Riggs Racket & Paddle in Encinitas. The event benefits the local nonprofit GenerateHope, which helps survivors of sex trafficking to heal and find restoration in long-term housing and trauma-informed therapy, education, and vocational support.
The event featured pickleball play, pro and celebrity exhibition matches, and a reception with live music, a silent auction, great food and more.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
