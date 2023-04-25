Advertisement
Village Church presents ‘Shamrocks and Blessings’ event

cm-village042723-07.jpg
1/13
Kalen Preston, Elise Cho, Roger VanDuzer  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-village042723-09.jpg
2/13
Dancers Annalise, Logan, and Niamh  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-village042723-05.jpg
3/13
Shamrock and Blessings organizing committee Leslie Conner, Linda Kewin, Judith Johnson, Terri Dickson, Director of Music Ministries Juan Carlos Acosta  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-village042723-04.jpg
4/13
Rev. Dr. Jack Baca, Judith Johnson  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-village042723-14.jpg
5/13
Judges Rev. Dr. Jack Baca and Suhail Khalil review the ballots  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-village042723-08.jpg
6/13
Singer Cole Tornberg  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-village042723-02.jpg
7/13
Stephanie Schultz, Larry Gerling  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-village042723-13.jpg
8/13
Judges Rev. Dr. Jack Baca and Suhail Khalil  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-village042723-11.jpg
9/13
Donna Burtch, Nessa O’Shaughnessy, Hanna Hanlin, Kim Dorey  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-village042723-03.jpg
10/13
Andrea Acosta, Julie MacNeil, Maureen Lucchesi  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-village042723-06.jpg
11/13
Francie Murphy, Patrick Singer, Kezi Thibodeau  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-village042723-12.jpg
12/13
Tony Cason, Duke Johnson  (Robert_McKenzie)
The Village Church hosted “Shamrocks and Blessings” April 23, a fun-filled afternoon of food and entertainment to raise funds for a springtime concert on the Emerald Isle. The church’s choir will be sharing the joy of choral music with audiences across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland beginning in late May.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

