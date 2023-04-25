RSF Rotary celebrates first responders with Appreciation Dinner event

Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club members held a First Responders Appreciation Dinner April 21 at the RSF Garden Club’s Secret Garden. The event is a chance to thank the many first responders who protect and provide emergency assistance to the Ranch and the greater surrounding area.

The event treated local first responders to an evening out with colleagues, spouses and friends. First responders also took the opportunity to recognize top performers and leaders within their respective departments.

The April event was organized by the RSF Rotary Club and is supported entirely by donations from local businesses and individuals.

Photos by Robert McKenzie