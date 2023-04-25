RSF Association holds Discover Arroyo event

Rancho Santa Fe Association members had the opportunity to explore one of the community’s open space natural gems at the Discover Arroyo event on April 22 at the Arroyo Preserve. The event included live music and entertainment, games and competitions, kids’ crafts and a rare plants scavenger hunt.

The RSF Association purchased the Arroyo Preserve in 2000 in an effort to create a permanent buffer from possible county road expansion and development. The property, located on El Vuelo on the southeastern boundary of the Covenant, includes acres of undeveloped natural habitat, a creek and pond, and is open to Covenant residents for hiking, horseback riding, fishing and camping.

Photos by Robert McKenzie