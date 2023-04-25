Advertisement
RSF Association holds Discover Arroyo event

Kevin and Amy Hobert, Staci Fournier enjoying their picnic lunch  (Robert_McKenzie)
Music was provided by The Tom Cunningham Band, featuring Graham Oberem, Tom Cunningham, Steve Dame  (Robert_McKenzie)
Tara VandenBerg, Dasha, Nataliya Nunes. Seated are Midgie and Gary VandenBerg  (Robert_McKenzie)
Calvin Gourson, Billy Smith, Jake Jarz, Shreya Sawant  (Robert_McKenzie)
Sienna shows her face paint, artist Juliana Bates  (Robert_McKenzie)
RSF Garden Club Executive Director Natalie Kaczur distributed milkweed seeds  (Robert_McKenzie)
March and Mel Hood make s’mores  (Robert_McKenzie)
Adrienne Falzon transplanting succulents with Christie Lothrop  (Robert_McKenzie)
RSF Association board member Greg Gruzdowich and Anne Gruzdowich  (Robert_McKenzie)
Viviane and Tara VandenBerg making huge bubbles  (Robert_McKenzie)
Robin Toft and Ron Giannotti  (Robert_McKenzie)
The Hinds family  (Robert_McKenzie)
Friends Vivian and Aria  (Robert_McKenzie)
Rancho Santa Fe Association members had the opportunity to explore one of the community’s open space natural gems at the Discover Arroyo event on April 22 at the Arroyo Preserve. The event included live music and entertainment, games and competitions, kids’ crafts and a rare plants scavenger hunt.

The RSF Association purchased the Arroyo Preserve in 2000 in an effort to create a permanent buffer from possible county road expansion and development. The property, located on El Vuelo on the southeastern boundary of the Covenant, includes acres of undeveloped natural habitat, a creek and pond, and is open to Covenant residents for hiking, horseback riding, fishing and camping.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

