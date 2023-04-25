Operation Game On hosts 8th annual 15-Inch Cup Challenge

Some of the enthusiastic supporters (Vincent Andrunas)

Operation Game On founder Tony Perez (center, with microphone), with some of the veterans (Vincent Andrunas)

Operation Game On held its 8th annual 15-Inch Cup Challenge April 17 at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club’s driving range.

The 8th Annual OGO 15-Inch Cup Challenge featured four Challenge distances, ranging from 50-yards to 125-yards, as well as cash prizes for hole-in-one wins, great food, beverages, music and more.

Operation Game On is a nonprofit organization that provides golf as a form of rehabilitation for returning combat-injured troops suffering from physical and mental disabilities. Visit www.operationgameon.org.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas