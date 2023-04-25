Operation Game On hosts 8th annual 15-Inch Cup Challenge
Operation Game On held its 8th annual 15-Inch Cup Challenge April 17 at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club’s driving range.
The 8th Annual OGO 15-Inch Cup Challenge featured four Challenge distances, ranging from 50-yards to 125-yards, as well as cash prizes for hole-in-one wins, great food, beverages, music and more.
Operation Game On is a nonprofit organization that provides golf as a form of rehabilitation for returning combat-injured troops suffering from physical and mental disabilities. Visit www.operationgameon.org.
Photos by Vincent Andrunas
