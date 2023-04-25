Advertisement
Photo Galleries

Operation Game On hosts 8th annual 15-Inch Cup Challenge

cm-rsf-gameon2023-vpa-0156.jpg
1/21
Some of the enthusiastic supporters  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gameon2023-vpa-0106.jpg
2/21
John Masters (with Ghibli), Maureen and Mike Donahoe  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gameon2023-vpa-0017.jpg
3/21
Jeff Clinkscales (sponsor), Tony and Sue Perez (he’s Operation Game On founder), Ted Rossin (sponsor), Gene Luth (sponsor)  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gameon2023-vpa-0126.jpg
4/21
Wil Rodriguez, Owen Shapiro, Mark Spenla  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gameon2023-vpa-0117.jpg
5/21
Sabreena Berger, Kevin Chapman, Matt Pratt, David Workman  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gameon2023-vpa-0147.jpg
6/21
Operation Game On founder Tony Perez (center, with microphone), with some of the veterans  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gameon2023-vpa-0152.jpg
7/21
Some of the enthusiastic supporters  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gameon2023-vpa-0053.jpg
8/21
Silent auction tables  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gameon2023-vpa-0038.jpg
9/21
Suzy Strang, Diane Strang, Betty Blair, Denise Capozzi, Stacy Blair  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gameon2023-vpa-0061.jpg
10/21
Paul Baumann, Darlene Mera, Kristin Howell, Mike Spacciapolli, Mario Ramiro  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gameon2023-vpa-0059.jpg
11/21
Pamela and Larry Burdt making an auction bid  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gameon2023-vpa-0075.jpg
12/21
Phil Gildred, Sheryl Cook, Bebe Harris, Faith and Bill Adair, Lyn Gildred  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gameon2023-vpa-0096.jpg
13/21
Mark Rodriguez, M.J. Wittman, Aaron Kagchelland  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gameon2023-vpa-0034.jpg
14/21
Jeff Marston, Brett McQuillen, Cheryl Mitchell, J.B. McQuillen, Linda Welby  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gameon2023-vpa-0121.jpg
15/21
Silent auction tables  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gameon2023-vpa-0110.jpg
16/21
Jesse Richards (Fire engineer/paramedic), Joe Zakar (S.D. Fire Rescue Captain paramedic), Rich Kerr, Alan Lopez (S.D. Fire Rescue firefighter)  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gameon2023-vpa-0070.jpg
17/21
Jesse Mangan, Patricia Spacciapolli, Jim Roherty, Greg Rogers, Ted Riley  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gameon2023-vpa-0101.jpg
18/21
Walter Stricker, Kathy May, Suzanne Williamson, Morena Paven  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gameon2023-vpa-0047.jpg
19/21
Jon Ammon, Gary Sage, John Harper  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gameon2023-vpa-0024.jpg
20/21
Jake Keeslar, Patrick Woodruff, Joseph Ledbetter, _______(missed name-Tony Perez can probably provide…), Jacob Williams  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gameon2023-vpa-0158.jpg
21/21
Marina Smith, Margo Wallace  (Vincent Andrunas)
Share

Operation Game On held its 8th annual 15-Inch Cup Challenge April 17 at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club’s driving range.

The 8th Annual OGO 15-Inch Cup Challenge featured four Challenge distances, ranging from 50-yards to 125-yards, as well as cash prizes for hole-in-one wins, great food, beverages, music and more.

Operation Game On is a nonprofit organization that provides golf as a form of rehabilitation for returning combat-injured troops suffering from physical and mental disabilities. Visit www.operationgameon.org.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement