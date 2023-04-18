North Coastal Sheriff’s Station holds ‘Community Park Day’ event

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department bomb robot shows how it can pick up a football (jon clark)

Representatives of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the Honorary Deputy Sheriffs (jon clark)

Visitors listen to a presentation by representatives of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the Honorary Deputy Sheriffs

Members of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department: Emilio Castillero, Nor Alawadi, and Rusty Nelson

The North Coastal Sheriff’s Station welcomed community members to “Community Park Day,” a family-friendly event, on April 15 at La Colonia Park in Solana Beach.

The event included the opportunity to meet the captain and deputies who patrol local neighborhoods, explore Sheriff’s patrol cars, motorcycles, and a SWAT vehicle. The event also featured a crime prevention display, ASTREA helicopter landing, giveaways and games for children, displays from the Solana Beach Fire Department, and more.

Photos by Jon Clark