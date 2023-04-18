Advertisement
Community Concerts of RSF presents Divas3

cm-rsfccdiva-2304-035.jpg
1/35
Divas3 on stage at the Secret Garden: Crystal Alicia Garrett, Charity Farrell, Emily Yates 
cm-rsfccdiva-2304-011.jpg
2/35
Nancy Miller, Val Sowder, Jim Renfro, Robert and Bibbi Herrmann  (jon clark)
cm-rsfccdiva-2304-013.jpg
3/35
Barbara and Phil Burkhardt  (jon clark)
cm-rsfccdiva-2304-020.jpg
4/35
Gary Sowell, Lisa Junge  (jon clark)
cm-rsfccdiva-2304-003.jpg
5/35
Dave Primuth, Sue Pruett  (jon clark)
cm-rsfccdiva-2304-010.jpg
6/35
Nancy and Bill Cressman  (jon clark)
cm-rsfccdiva-2304-022.jpg
7/35
Divas3: Emily Yates, Charity Farrell, Crystal Alicia Garrett  (jon clark)
cm-rsfccdiva-2304-014.jpg
8/35
Jilaine Valerio, Marion and Bill Hinchy, Louis Valerio  (jon clark)
cm-rsfccdiva-2304-007.jpg
9/35
Bill and Sue Weber  (jon clark)
cm-rsfccdiva-2304-012.jpg
10/35
Gerda Snell  (jon clark)
cm-rsfccdiva-2304-008.jpg
11/35
Larry and Marcia Osterink, Rosemary Pellegrino  (jon clark)
cm-rsfccdiva-2304-016.jpg
12/35
Teri Jensen, Julie Krome  (jon clark)
cm-rsfccdiva-2304-002.jpg
13/35
Dave Primuth, Sue Pruett  (jon clark)
cm-rsfccdiva-2304-015.jpg
14/35
Carol Streeter, Gary Macek  (jon clark)
cm-rsfccdiva-2304-005.jpg
15/35
Karen Curd, Kathy Stumm, Sharrie Woods  (jon clark)
cm-rsfccdiva-2304-019.jpg
16/35
Nick and Brett Dieterich  (jon clark)
cm-rsfccdiva-2304-001.jpg
17/35
Mary Liu, Bonnie Colbourn, Kathy McElhinney, Jim and Alyce Ashcraft  (jon clark)
cm-rsfccdiva-2304-017.jpg
18/35
Anthony and Mary Alario, Mikayla Deal, Kim Dorey  (jon clark)
cm-rsfccdiva-2304-021.jpg
19/35
Divas3: Emily Yates, Crystal Alicia Garrett, Charity Farrell  (jon clark)
cm-rsfccdiva-2304-006.jpg
20/35
Angela Hitch, Jan Parks, Ted Harder  (jon clark)
cm-rsfccdiva-2304-004.jpg
21/35
Sandi Esch, Maria Uhry, Jeanelle Shuster  (jon clark)
cm-rsfccdiva-2304-032.jpg
22/35
Bibbi Conner, Ann Rible 
cm-rsfccdiva-2304-029.jpg
23/35
Gary Sowell, Lisa Junge 
cm-rsfccdiva-2304-009.jpg
24/35
Art and Sandy Yayanos  (jon clark)
cm-rsfccdiva-2304-018.jpg
25/35
Connie and Bill McNally  (jon clark)
cm-rsfccdiva-2304-025.jpg
26/35
Lee and Brad Bassett 
cm-rsfccdiva-2304-033.jpg
27/35
Gail Kendall welcomes guests to the community concert 
cm-rsfccdiva-2304-030.jpg
28/35
Lupe Villa, Marrie Highsmith 
cm-rsfccdiva-2304-034.jpg
29/35
Divas3 on stage at the Secret Garden: Crystal Alicia Garrett, Charity Farrell, Emily Yates 
cm-rsfccdiva-2304-027.jpg
30/35
Bill and Sue Weber 
cm-rsfccdiva-2304-026.jpg
31/35
Paula and Doug McGraime 
cm-rsfccdiva-2304-028.jpg
32/35
Marla Hess, Andrea Maclean 
cm-rsfccdiva-2304-024.jpg
33/35
Kathie and Ray Turhune 
cm-rsfccdiva-2304-023.jpg
34/35
Jan and David Wilson 
cm-rsfccdiva-2304-031.jpg
35/35
Gail Kendall, Heather Manion 
A full house of attendees had a great musical experience at the Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe Divas3 concert April 14 at the RSF Garden Club. Beautifully costumed, the Divas seemed to be having a terrific time as well singing the top “Diva” hits from the ‘60s thru the ‘90s, eliciting fun memories going back to the favorite hits of Gladys Knight, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Dolly Parton, Aretha Franklin and many more. The evening started with the customary array of delicious foods prepared for this concert by Lara Pauley. Everyone also enjoyed the complimentary wine and beverages sponsored by Northern Trust.

Divas3 was the last concert of the 2022-23 season but sales will begin soon for the 2023-24 season, all concerts for the new season at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. Entertainment will once again be filled with great talent and a variety of musical genres beginning with Bennie & the Jets, The Suits, Barbara Padilla, and The Starlets. Short video clips are available at www.ccrsf.org. More information on these fun concerts to come.

Photos by Jon Clark

