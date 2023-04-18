Community Concerts of RSF presents Divas3

A full house of attendees had a great musical experience at the Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe Divas3 concert April 14 at the RSF Garden Club. Beautifully costumed, the Divas seemed to be having a terrific time as well singing the top “Diva” hits from the ‘60s thru the ‘90s, eliciting fun memories going back to the favorite hits of Gladys Knight, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Dolly Parton, Aretha Franklin and many more. The evening started with the customary array of delicious foods prepared for this concert by Lara Pauley. Everyone also enjoyed the complimentary wine and beverages sponsored by Northern Trust.

Divas3 was the last concert of the 2022-23 season but sales will begin soon for the 2023-24 season, all concerts for the new season at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. Entertainment will once again be filled with great talent and a variety of musical genres beginning with Bennie & the Jets, The Suits, Barbara Padilla, and The Starlets. Short video clips are available at www.ccrsf.org. More information on these fun concerts to come.

Photos by Jon Clark