Advertisement
Photo Galleries

RSF Golf Club hosts Easter Brunch

cm-rsfegggc-2304-044.jpg
1/46
Egg Hunt for the younger children at the RSF Golf Club 2023 
cm-rsfegggc-2304-014.jpg
2/46
Egg Hunt for the younger children at the RSF Golf Club 2023  (jon clark)
cm-rsfegggc-2304-029.jpg
3/46
Lily and Agnes Fox  (jon clark)
cm-rsfegggc-2304-021.jpg
4/46
John and Phoebe Scripp, Sarah and Abby Sondag  (jon clark)
cm-rsfegggc-2304-028.jpg
5/46
Tijs Hanselaar, Cara Crowley  (jon clark)
cm-rsfegggc-2304-018.jpg
6/46
The Scripp family  (jon clark)
cm-rsfegggc-2304-020.jpg
7/46
John and Phoebe Scripp, Sarah and Abby Sondag  (jon clark)
cm-rsfegggc-2304-017.jpg
8/46
The Handy family  (jon clark)
cm-rsfegggc-2304-007.jpg
9/46
The Jordan family  (jon clark)
cm-rsfegggc-2304-030.jpg
10/46
Lily and Agnes Fox  (jon clark)
cm-rsfegggc-2304-019.jpg
11/46
The Ward family  (jon clark)
cm-rsfegggc-2304-004.jpg
12/46
Audrey and Lexi Kristalinski with the Easter Bunny and his friends  (jon clark)
cm-rsfegggc-2304-003.jpg
13/46
The Thurman family  (jon clark)
cm-rsfegggc-2304-011.jpg
14/46
The Morrow family  (jon clark)
cm-rsfegggc-2304-024.jpg
15/46
The Bitterlin family  (jon clark)
cm-rsfegggc-2304-023.jpg
16/46
Gala Yayla with Jenna, Reeves, and Wilson Hambrick  (jon clark)
cm-rsfegggc-2304-027.jpg
17/46
The Oxman family  (jon clark)
cm-rsfegggc-2304-005.jpg
18/46
The Bitterlin family  (jon clark)
cm-rsfegggc-2304-013.jpg
19/46
Egg Hunt at the RSF Golf Club 2023  (jon clark)
cm-rsfegggc-2304-015.jpg
20/46
The Bitterlin family  (jon clark)
cm-rsfegggc-2304-006.jpg
21/46
Erica and Edie Conger, Charlie Alfred, Lily Scripp  (jon clark)
cm-rsfegggc-2304-022.jpg
22/46
The Wallace, Parker, and Smith families  (jon clark)
cm-rsfegggc-2304-026.jpg
23/46
The Schulte family  (jon clark)
cm-rsfegggc-2304-008.jpg
24/46
June, Maggie, and Nora Kaiser  (jon clark)
cm-rsfegggc-2304-009.jpg
25/46
The Crowley family  (jon clark)
cm-rsfegggc-2304-016.jpg
26/46
The Dunn family  (jon clark)
cm-rsfegggc-2304-001.jpg
27/46
The Bitterlin family  (jon clark)
cm-rsfegggc-2304-012.jpg
28/46
And they’re off…to find eggs  (jon clark)
cm-rsfegggc-2304-002.jpg
29/46
The Alfred family  (jon clark)
cm-rsfegggc-2304-025.jpg
30/46
Dianne Saber, Austin and Hannah Rovazzini  (jon clark)
cm-rsfegggc-2304-010.jpg
31/46
Lining up for the Egg Hunt at the RSF Golf Club  (jon clark)
cm-rsfegggc-2304-040.jpg
32/46
Bowen Bitterlin 
cm-rsfegggc-2304-032.jpg
33/46
RSF Golf Club GM Todd Huizinga welcomes guests to the egg hunt 
cm-rsfegggc-2304-037.jpg
34/46
Egg Hunt for the younger children at the RSF Golf Club 2023 
cm-rsfegggc-2304-031.jpg
35/46
RSF Golf Club GM Todd Huizinga welcomes guests to the egg hunt 
cm-rsfegggc-2304-042.jpg
36/46
Egg Hunt for the younger children at the RSF Golf Club 2023 
cm-rsfegggc-2304-035.jpg
37/46
Egg Hunt for the younger children at the RSF Golf Club 2023 
cm-rsfegggc-2304-033.jpg
38/46
Gala Yayla, Reeves and Jenna Hambrick 
cm-rsfegggc-2304-034.jpg
39/46
Egg Hunt for the younger children at the RSF Golf Club 2023 
cm-rsfegggc-2304-043.jpg
40/46
Hannah and Saber Rovazzini 
cm-rsfegggc-2304-046.jpg
41/46
A duck in the petting zoo at the RSF Golf Club 2023 
cm-rsfegggc-2304-036.jpg
42/46
Egg Hunt for the younger children at the RSF Golf Club 2023 
cm-rsfegggc-2304-038.jpg
43/46
Egg Hunt for the older children at the RSF Golf Club 2023 
cm-rsfegggc-2304-039.jpg
44/46
The Easter Bunny helped the children find eggs 
cm-rsfegggc-2304-045.jpg
45/46
Egg Hunt for the younger children at the RSF Golf Club 2023 
cm-rsfegggc-2304-041.jpg
46/46
Egg Hunt for the younger children at the RSF Golf Club 2023 
Share

The Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club held a fun-filled Easter Brunch April 9 for RSF Association members and guests. The event included Easter egg hunts, a petting zoo, bounce houses, face painting, and visits with the Easter Bunny and fairies.

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement