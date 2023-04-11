RSF Golf Club hosts Easter Brunch
Egg Hunt for the younger children at the RSF Golf Club 2023
Egg Hunt for the younger children at the RSF Golf Club 2023 (jon clark)
Lily and Agnes Fox (jon clark)
John and Phoebe Scripp, Sarah and Abby Sondag (jon clark)
Tijs Hanselaar, Cara Crowley (jon clark)
The Scripp family (jon clark)
John and Phoebe Scripp, Sarah and Abby Sondag (jon clark)
The Handy family (jon clark)
The Jordan family (jon clark)
Lily and Agnes Fox (jon clark)
The Ward family (jon clark)
Audrey and Lexi Kristalinski with the Easter Bunny and his friends (jon clark)
The Thurman family (jon clark)
The Morrow family (jon clark)
The Bitterlin family (jon clark)
Gala Yayla with Jenna, Reeves, and Wilson Hambrick (jon clark)
The Oxman family (jon clark)
The Bitterlin family (jon clark)
Egg Hunt at the RSF Golf Club 2023 (jon clark)
The Bitterlin family (jon clark)
Erica and Edie Conger, Charlie Alfred, Lily Scripp (jon clark)
The Wallace, Parker, and Smith families (jon clark)
The Schulte family (jon clark)
June, Maggie, and Nora Kaiser (jon clark)
The Crowley family (jon clark)
The Dunn family (jon clark)
The Bitterlin family (jon clark)
And they’re off…to find eggs (jon clark)
The Alfred family (jon clark)
Dianne Saber, Austin and Hannah Rovazzini (jon clark)
Lining up for the Egg Hunt at the RSF Golf Club (jon clark)
Bowen Bitterlin
RSF Golf Club GM Todd Huizinga welcomes guests to the egg hunt
Egg Hunt for the younger children at the RSF Golf Club 2023
RSF Golf Club GM Todd Huizinga welcomes guests to the egg hunt
Egg Hunt for the younger children at the RSF Golf Club 2023
Egg Hunt for the younger children at the RSF Golf Club 2023
Gala Yayla, Reeves and Jenna Hambrick
Egg Hunt for the younger children at the RSF Golf Club 2023
Hannah and Saber Rovazzini
A duck in the petting zoo at the RSF Golf Club 2023
Egg Hunt for the younger children at the RSF Golf Club 2023
Egg Hunt for the older children at the RSF Golf Club 2023
The Easter Bunny helped the children find eggs
Egg Hunt for the younger children at the RSF Golf Club 2023
Egg Hunt for the younger children at the RSF Golf Club 2023
The Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club held a fun-filled Easter Brunch April 9 for RSF Association members and guests. The event included Easter egg hunts, a petting zoo, bounce houses, face painting, and visits with the Easter Bunny and fairies.
Photos by Jon Clark
