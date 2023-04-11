Friends of Scott holds fiesta-themed prom for youth from Rady Children’s Hospital

Friends of Scott held a fiesta-themed prom, “Viva la Vida”, on March 31 for children from Rady Children’s Hospital who have cancer. The “A Night to Celebrate Life” event, which was held at Del Mar Social, included music, food, dancing and more.

Friends of Scott was founded by Carmen Delgadillo, Scott’s mother. According to a news release, “Scott, Carmen’s precious little angel, was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 13. He passed away after a year-long battle with this devastating disease. Scott was a passionate and caring young man. Carmen and Scott’s friends organize this prom in his memory.”

For more information, visit www.friendsofscott.org

Photos by Jon Clark